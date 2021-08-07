Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Realty firm director booked for cheating Chandigarh man
Police have registered a case against Randhir Sood, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 15, who is the director of Parag Infratech Private Limited and Punjab Empires Private Limited. (Image for representational purpose)
Realty firm director booked for cheating Chandigarh man

Complainant Davinder Kumar, who works as a flooring contractor, alleged he had paid 6.5 lakh to buy a plot at Parag City in Lalru in 2012, but is still awaiting its possession
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:53 AM IST

A realtor has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust for failing to provide possession of a a residential plot despite payment to a Khudda Lahora resident.

Complainant Davinder Kumar, who works as a flooring contractor, alleged he had paid 6.5 lakh to buy a plot at Parag City in Lalru in 2012, but is still awaiting its possession.

Police have registered a case against Randhir Sood, a resident of Sector 15, who is the director of Parag Infratech Private Limited and Punjab Empires Private Limited.

Two more residents duped in city

In another case, BS Walia, a resident of Sector 24, alleged fraudulent withdrawals to the tune of 25,500 from his SBI account. He said that on August 4, he received a message that his account has been blocked and he needs to update his KYC, for which a link was provided. During the updating process, the amount got debited from his account.

Meanwhile, a woman who resides in Sector 44 was allegedly duped by a man who contacted her on a social networking site and posed as a British Airways pilot.

The accused offered to send her a gift, even as she refused. The next day, she got a call from a person, who introduced himself as a customs officer and asked for 50,950 as carriage charges for a parcel. Even as she deposited the amount, she didn’t receive any gift, after which she contacted police and a case was registered.

