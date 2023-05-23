At 43.1°C, Chandigarh logs season’s hottest day

The city’s maximum temperature climbed from 40.8°C on Sunday to 43.1°C on Tuesday, making it the hottest day so far this year. Residents enjoying ice cream on a hot summer day at Plaza Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At 43.1°C, the maximum temperature was 3.4 degrees above normal. Before this, the highest day temperature was 40.8°C on Sunday. The temperature had touched 40°C on April 17 and May 17 as well. Apart from this, it has remained below 40°C for most of this summer, especially during May when heatwave conditions are common.

Rain, hail, gusty winds on the cards

However, as per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, the temperature will no longer remain above 40°C in May, as a Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the region from Tuesday onwards and rainy conditions are likely to continue till the end of the month.

“While there are chances of light rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday, stronger rain spells are expected in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Because of this, the temperature in Chandigarh is likely to drop below 40°C. The system is expected to intensify from Wednesday, when the temperature may even drop to 31°C,” said Singh.

The system is expected to be at its strongest on Wednesday and Friday, while the IMD has issued a yellow alert from Tuesday till Friday. Second of the four colour warnings used by IMD, yellow alert asks people to watch and be updated.

There are chances of hail also on Wednesday and Friday, while gusty winds up to 50 km per hour may be seen from Tuesday onwards.

Even after this, as per Singh, another WD is expected to affect the region around May end and its effects can continue towards the start of June.

The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2°C on Sunday to 25°C on Monday, still 0.8 degree below normal. But this was the highest night temperature since 25.1°C on April 18.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will stay between 32°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25°C.