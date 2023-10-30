Recruitment process to fill 13K Group D posts will be completed by Nov-end: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the recruitment process to fill 13,000 Group D posts will be completed by the end of November. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted a written exam for the group D posts on October 21 and 22. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to Sirsa on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Interacting with shopkeepers at the Auto Market in Sirsa, Khattar said the amount of ₹70 lakh taken from Auto Market in 1997-98 will be returned along with bank interest. He also announced to allotting of land earmarked for shops, petrol pumps, service stations and restaurants in the market.

“As many as 210 new shops will be constructed in the market at a cost of ₹7 crore and will be allotted through auction. These shops will be distributed only to those who are working in the area related to this sector. In this way, the right people will get the benefits of the shops and the auto market will also be completely developed, CM added.

Khattar said an auction will soon be held for setting up a petrol pump on the land earmarked for the petrol pump in the market. The minimum base price for the petrol pump stood at ₹9 crore. He said 36 shops have been built by the municipal council on about one acre of land in the Auto Market, which will be auctioned to the shopkeepers as per the collectorate rate.

“The space has also been earmarked for two service stations and a restaurant in the market. This land will also be sold through auction. In this way the market will be equipped with all facilities,” Khattar added.

The CM interacted with several families out of 750, who have been displaced from Thehar to the housing board flats.

“As per the court’s orders, the families who were temporarily settled in housing board flats from the land of the archaeology department will soon be given plots of 100-100 yards by purchasing land in Salar village,” he added.

‘Work for medical college will begin in January’

The CM on Sunday morning took part in a satsang and later inspected the land for a medical college in Sirsa. He said the construction work of the college will start in January next year. Khattar also inspected the crop procurement process and met with arhitiyas to heard their grievances. The CM also visited a drug de-addiction centre, where the drug addict youth told the name of two drug suppliers and the CM directed Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan to take action against both peddlers.

