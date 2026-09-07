Regional buzz: Role reversal for Pilot, Randhawa

After months of infighting, the Congress leadership’s decision to replace former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as in-charge of poll-bound Punjab with former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot has created a peculiar situation. The appointment means a kind of role reversal for Pilot, whose primary task will be to restore discipline, and former Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, who is also the Congress in-charge of Pilot’s home state. Randhawa is among those seeking the removal of Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring. In 2023, Randhawa, as Rajasthan in-charge, dealt with a similar situation when Pilot was at loggerheads with then CM Ashok Gehlot ahead of the state polls. After months of infighting, the Congress leadership’s decision to replace former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel as in-charge of poll-bound Punjab with former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot has created a peculiar situation. (HT File)

Mann’s respect for Maan

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday showed his respect for veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan by touching his feet on stage. The singer was invited by the state government to perform at the inaugural function of the 4th season of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. The CM, who himself started his career as a stand-up comedian and satirist, lauded Maan as an iconic Punjabi artist and credited him with popularising Punjabi music globally. Maan also recalled Bhagwant’s satirical albums from yesteryears, like Kulfi Garma Garam, which had broken sales records.

Officials’ ‘stoic silence’ over Chadha voter status row

After BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha blamed the AAP government for his name being marked as “shifted” during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, senior officials of Punjab and Mohali administrations dealing with the exercise remained tight-lipped over the controversy. Most officers did not respond to calls or messages, while the booth-level officer (BLO) said, “I am not aware of this.” A district official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that officers had been instructed not to comment on the issue. Chadha’s voter registration was linked to a flat at Regency Heights in Mohali’s Sector 90.

Channi vents anger at Jalandhar officials

Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi exploded in anger at officials on Monday for not providing adequate data related to the Punjab government’s functioning during a recent meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA). “You should quit and start your own businesses. This government has completely failed due to your lethargic attitude, as you didn’t have basic data related to your departments,” Channi told them. Earlier, the former CM had cancelled the meeting on the spot after the Jalandhar deputy commissioner and commissioner of police failed to turn up and instead sent their subordinates to attend the meeting.

‘Detractors’ stay away from Manpreet’s felicitation event

After his elevation as the national vice-president of the BJP, former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was felicitated in Bathinda on September 4 by his loyalist, Mohan Lal Jhumba, former chairperson of the Bathinda market committee. On the occasion, Manpreet expressed gratitude to Jhumba. Several BJP leaders and party workers attended the function. However, Manpreet’s political bete noire and BJP Bathinda urban unit president Sarup Chand Singla and district rural unit head Gurpreet Singh Maluka were among those not spotted at the event.

Saini govt ducks Cong MLA’s challenge

During the monsoon session, Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats challenged the government’s version about the tragic death of four men while rescuing a calf from an abandoned well in Jhajjar district. Vats contended that the BJP government’s reply was contrary to the ground reality. He went a step further and dared the government to order an inquiry to establish who was telling the truth. “If what I am saying in this House turns out to be untrue, I will quit politics,” Vats said, repeatedly urging chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to order a probe. The government, however, ducked the challenge.

Parallel protests throw life out of gear

Life in Srinagar was thrown out of gear as the city witnessed rival protests by the National Conference-Congress combine and the BJP recently, with heavy police deployment at both venues. NC legislators demanded restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A, while BJP legislators, led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, protested against the Omar Abdullah government’s “failure to check price rise” and address other issues. Both sides accused the police of high-handedness. Omar Abdullah alleged the police were shielding the BJP, while the BJP accused them of favouring the NC. The PDP, meanwhile, alleged the police facilitated both protests, while not allowing it to hold any protest in Srinagar.

Sukhu’s candid talk in House

In an unusually candid remark during the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his political journey had not been easy, claiming that he had battled 40 years of political struggle, opposition and hurdles before finally reaching the CM’s chair. Making what appeared to be a veiled reference to those who had opposed his elevation, including political opponents as well as some within the Congress, Sukhu said he faced many “pits and deep trenches” on his way to the top. As the state Congress unit chief, he was known for his strong opposition to Congress veteran late Virbhadra Singh.

Fiery Kangana takes officials to task

A video of BJP’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut lashing out at officials during a DISHA meeting is circulating widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions. Ranaut was seen questioning officials over the non-utilisation of funds. While some users criticised her remarks, many praised her for seeking accountability from officials. “This is exactly the kind of accountability elected representatives need to demand from officials over the use of funds meant for public welfare,” wrote X user Amitabh Chaudhary. Another user said: “Today, Kangana Ranaut has become the CM of Mandi for a day, just like Anil Kapoor in the movie Nayak.”

(Contributed by Navneet Sharma, Vishal Joshi, Hillary Victor, Navrajdeep Singh, Pawan Sharma, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra, Dar Ovais)