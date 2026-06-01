Regional buzz | Srinivasulu calling the shots

Manthari Srinivasulu, BJP state general secretary, organisation (Punjab), has emerged as one of the strongest figures in the party’s state unit, especially after the appointment of Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new state chief. The RSS-backed organisational secretary is understood to have played a key role in advocating Dhillon’s appointment before the high command. While he does not share cordial relations with some senior party leaders who have long nurtured the party in Punjab, Srinivasulu was able to convince the leadership of the need to appoint a Jat Sikh chief. Manthari Srinivasulu, BJP state general secretary, organisation (Punjab). (HT)

Govt turning Punjab into country’s Who will be the new Bathinda mayor?

After the Aam Aadmi Party won the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections on Friday with a clear majority, two names have emerged as frontrunners for the mayor’s position. Padamjeet Mehta is seen as a strong contender, as his father, businessman and Punjab Cricket Association president Amarjit Mehta, was given a free hand by the party’s central leadership during the campaign. Following the results, the name of Harbans Kaur, winner from Ward 5, is also doing the rounds. She is the mother-in-law of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan.

Officials on tenterhooks after ED raids

Punjab’s housing and urban development department officials are on tenterhooks after the recent Enforcement Directorate raids on builders over alleged irregularities in securing change of land use approvals. Sources said senior officers have put key development decisions on hold amid growing uncertainty. The agency has also sought records of all CLU permissions granted over the past five years. “Even routine meetings on major development projects are not being held,” a senior department official said.

Harbhajan gets active

Days after quitting the AAP and joining the BJP, Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh resumed his political activities by meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. Harbhajan, who is currently part of the IPL commentary panel, said they discussed important issues concerning Punjab, including development, public welfare, and strengthening law and order. Bhajji, facing criticism from AAP supporters after his switch, also requested cooperation from the central government in safeguarding Punjab’s interests and accelerating development.