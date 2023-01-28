Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Registrations open for Haryana’s Super-100 programme

Registrations open for Haryana's Super-100 programme

An official spokesperson said students who have secured 80% marks in Class 10 and selected in the Super-100 will get free coaching for NEET and JEE Advanced. The last date to apply is January 31.

Classes for Haryana’s Super-100 programme will commence from May 3 for the selected students. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Haryana government has invited applications for the Super-100 programme, being run to identify talented students. The last date to apply is January 31. Aspirants can login to www.haryanasuper100.com to register.

An official spokesperson said students who have secured 80% marks in Class 10 and selected in the Super-100 will get free coaching for NEET and JEE Advanced. Students will have to pass two exams to be selected in the programme. The Level- I exam will be held on February 10 and Level II will be held from April 10 to April 20. The result of Level-1 exam will be declared on February 28 and that of Level-2 will be declared on April 25. Classes will commence from May 3 for the selected students.

