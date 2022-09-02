Release of Sikh prisoners: SGPC chief writes to PM, seeks appointment for 5-member panel
With this, the SGPC chief made another attempt to meet the PM; his previous attempt failed as the PM office gave no response to the letter he sent in May this year
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday wrote a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an appointment for meeting with him to discuss the issue of release of Sikh prisoners.
In a fresh letter, Dhami states, “Many Sikh prisoners are still lodged in different jails in country, even after completing their life sentences and the Sikh sentiments want their release. Therefore, time should be given to SGPC delegation for a meeting”.
In his letter to the PM, Dhami mentioned the names of nine Sikh prisoners, who are not being released even after they served long sentences. The letter includes names of Gurdeep Singh Khera, Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bheora, and Jagtar Singh Tara. “Of these nine Sikh prisoners, eight have served jail sentences from 25 to 32 years, while one has served 17 years”, reads the letter.
Dhami said that the SGPC is making continuous efforts for release of Sikh prisoners and the letter has been written to the PM in its continuity.
He said upon getting time from the PM, a five-member delegation of SGPC will go for the meeting. He said that even for the future efforts, SGPC is holding discussion and a meeting of all SGPC members has been called at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on September 2, to discuss issue of release of the prisoners.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
