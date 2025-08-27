Relentless rain triggers school closures, sports events delayed

Relentless rain over the past few days have led to the district education officers to issue an advisory urging heads of institutions to inspect roofs and walls in schools for safety and immediately report any damage. The precautionary step comes as classrooms across the district witnessed thinning numbers, with student attendance dropping sharply to just 40–60%. Classrooms across the district witnessed student attendance dropping to just 40%–60%. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday morning, uncertainty loomed large as schools waited for clarity on closures. Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “We were informed by the SDM Ludhiana East in the morning that schools could be closed if required. But such directions should ideally come a day earlier. Attendance for the past few days remained between 40 to 60%.”

The situation was more alarming in primary schools. Davinder Singh Sidhu, teacher at a government primary school and member of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, said attendance had been as low as 20% for the past few days. “In Jagraon, waterlogging made it worse, as students and teachers could not even reach schools,” he added.

Principals also expressed concern. Tej Varinder Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, said, “Primary classes suffered the most. Attendance was very low despite repeated phone calls to parents. But in such weather, we cannot compel children to attend. With the holidays now announced, it is a relief.”

Some schools took independent precautionary measures. Government High School in Sasrali Colony declared a holiday on Tuesday after the village sarpanch advised closure due to the rising water level in the Sutlej River. Headmistress Amita Goyal said, “We had no structural issue, but given the situation, we conveyed the sarpanch’s concern to the DEO and acted accordingly. Reopening would have been possible only after reassessing the river’s water levels.”

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur confirmed that schools have been asked to report any structural risks. “We will compile the reports and forward them to the administration to ensure timely solutions,” she said.

Rainfall disrupts School Games

The relentless rainfall has also disrupted the 69th District Level School Games, forcing organisers to put several events on hold. The third phase of the tournament, which began on Monday and was scheduled to continue till August 28, has been hit hard by the weather. On the opening day itself, outdoor matches had to be called off as continuous downpour left playgrounds unfit for play. District sports coordinator Kulvir Singh said outdoor activities for the entire week will be rescheduled. “Due to heavy rain, it is difficult for players to even reach the venues, which is why Tuesday’s indoor matches were also postponed. A revised schedule will be issued depending on the weather,” he said.