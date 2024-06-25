Rent unpaid, 15k CHB small flat allottees warned of eviction

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Tuesday warned more than 15,000 small flat allottees, who have not cleared rent dues amounting to more than ₹67 crore for a long time, to clear their dues to avoid cancellation of flat allotment. CHB has uploaded a list of the defaulters on its website, directing them to clear the dues at the earliest to avoid action. (HT Photo)

The board had allotted 18,138 flats as part of the Small Flats Scheme, with 2,000 of these falling under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme. The allottees and their families are the only people permitted to live in these apartments, and they are required to pay a monthly fee of ₹800 for the first five years of ownership, after which the rent is hiked by 20% every five years.

These apartments are not allowed to be sold, sublet, transferred or given away to any other individuals.

The apartment complexes are located in Sectors 49, 56 and 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

As per CHB officials, at 6,977, the maximum defaulters are from small flats in Dhanas with dues piling up to ₹23.04 crore, followed by 1,960 defaulters from Maloya ( ₹3.28 crore), 1,803 from Maloya (ARHC) ( ₹13.26 crore), 1,301 from Mauli Jagran ( ₹3.95 crore), 894 from Sector 38 ( ₹6.71 crore); 848 from Sector 49 ( ₹5.98 crore); 693 from Sector 56 ( ₹5.75 crore); 539 from Ram Darbar ( ₹5.06 crore) and 94 from Industrial Area ( ₹41.20 lakh).

Door-to-door surveys carried out in June and July 2022 had revealed that 15,995 of the 18,138 small apartments/ARHCS apartments were being used by original allottees.

Of the remaining 2,143 small apartments, 1,117 were discovered to be occupied by unauthorised individuals, 636 were found to be locked and 168 residents refused to provide information to the survey crews. A second survey was carried out in November 2022 to find any small apartments that had been discovered to be locked during the first survey.

Out of 2,143 small flats, notices were served on 540 defaulters. After hearing and giving sufficient opportunity of personal hearing, 83 occupants failed to prove bona fide occupation. Therefore, their allotments were cancelled following due procedure.