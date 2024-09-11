Report card: Kalka ignored, MLA Pradeep Chaudhary shares blame for slow progress

Pradeep Chaudhary’s tenure as Kalka Congress MLA is forgettable by his own admission given the snail-paced development and poor amenities residents have had to put up with over the past five years. Pradeep Chaudhary’s tenure as Kalka Congress MLA is forgettable by his own admission given the snail-paced development and poor amenities residents have had to put up with over the past five years. (HT File)

Chaudhary, 63, who has represented the assembly segment twice from two parties, admits that both as the Congress legislator (2019-24) and the INLD representative (2009-14), he was at a disadvantage as he was part of the opposition.

Chaudhary, who had joined the Congress just before the assembly elections in October 2019, defeated sitting BJP MLA Latika Sharma by 5,931 votes, while in 2009, he had won on the INLD ticket.

The Congress has again entrusted him with the party ticket for the October 5 election.

“Being in the opposition during both tenures made it challenging to carry out development works. Kalka has seen snail-paced development,” said Chaudhary, adding “Even if the budget was passed and work initiated, the progress was very slow.”

“I met the chief minister, flagged Kalka’s issues and even raised them in the assembly,” said Chaudhary, who asked 50 questions in his five-year tenure in the assembly. “It’s complete failure. The government failed to resolve issues of the constituency that I had been raising at samadhan camps. The BJP-led government woke up after the parliamentary elections,” he said.

Stray cattle rule the roads, which are in a deplorable condition with potholes and no streetlights. Parking is a concern and public transport is inadequate. Residents are supplied water on alternate days. “I have been demanding tubewells for the area but the government didn’t pay heed,” he said.

“Sewerage lines were to be laid in Raipur Rani on the lines of Barwala but that project has also remained stalled,” he said.

Former chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar had announced parking at the local Kali Mata temple for which 11 bighas of land was donated to the temple on the nearby hill. According to the proposal, a bridge was to be constructed over the river but no action was taken on the ground.

No effort to revive HMT

The Hindustan Machine Tool’s (HMT) tractor division at Pinjore, which is a state-owned manufacturing company under the Centre’s heavy industry ministry, was closed in 2016, leaving 1,100 employees without jobs. The unit located on the Panchkula-Shimla highway was closed in 2016 after running in loss for 15 years due to mismanagement. A package of ₹1,083 crore was given to the unit in 2013 but it failed to revive it.

“No effort was made to revive HMT or bring the industry here to create jobs for youngsters. The MLA failed to raise issues of residents. Even in the apple market, licences have been given to outsiders instead of local residents,” said Ranjit Uppal, the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Panchkula district chief who joined the BJP on Monday.

Brush with controversy

In 2021, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha unseated Chaudhary, after he was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of rioting by a Himachal Pradesh court.

After three months, Chaudhary’s membership was restored as the Himachal Pradesh high court stayed his conviction.

Opposition speak

The BJP government did not discriminate against Kalka, but Pradeep Chaudhary was hardly available in the constituency. Every year, ₹5 crore was released in addition to the MLA fund, but he failed to utilise the amount for the segment’s development.

Latika Sharma, former Kalka BJP MLA

Development works in five years

Biggest apple market in North India set up in Pinjore.

Amaravati underpass constructed.

Pinjore bypass towards Baddi 90% complete.

136 KV sub station at Nanakpur and 30-bed hospital.

Rail over bridge and under bridge built in Kalka.

Pending works

Parking at Kali Mata temple in Kalka.

Revival of HMT and establishment of industry.

Dams to be built in Morni area for water supply.

Road construction in rural areas.

Making Raipur Rani sub division.