Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Reshuffle in Chandigarh administration

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:38 am IST

HCS officer Radhika Singh, who recently joined duty, has been entrusted with five key portfolios – director and joint secretary, food and supplies department, additional director of higher education, and joint secretary for urban planning, Metro, and housing departments.

With HCS officer Shashi Vasundhara relieved to return to her parent cadre in Haryana, the UT administration has made an administrative reshuffle.

PCS officer Nitish Singla has been named Mission Director of the skill development mission, in addition to his current duties. (HT File)
HCS officer Radhika Singh, who recently joined duty, has been entrusted with five key portfolios – director and joint secretary, food and supplies department, additional director of higher education, and joint secretary for urban planning, Metro, and housing departments. These responsibilities were previously handled by PCS officers Pavitar Singh, Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, and Saurabh Kumar Arora. Singh has been assigned these roles during the leave period of HCS officer Richa. As per official orders, IAS officer Mohammad Mansoor L has been given the additional charge of chief executive officer (CEO) of the Chandigarh Waqf Board, alongside his existing responsibilities.

PCS officer Nitish Singla has been named Mission Director of the skill development mission, in addition to his current duties. The mission will now report to the secretary, technical education. Singla has also been relieved of his charge as joint director (administration) at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

