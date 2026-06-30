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    Man strangles wife, 2 kids to death, then dies by suicide in Rajasthan: Police

    Dechu station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that the man first strangled his wife and the two children before dying by suicide

    Published on: Jun 30, 2026 2:55 PM IST
    By Pulkit Bhardwaj
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    A 53-year-old farmer allegedly strangled his wife and two minor children to death before dying by suicide in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district, police said on Tuesday.

    The bodies of all four family members were found inside a farmhouse on Tuesday morning. (Representative file photo)
    The bodies of all four family members were found inside a farmhouse on Tuesday morning. (Representative file photo)

    The bodies of all four family members were found inside a farmhouse on Tuesday morning.

    When police reached the spot, the farmer was found dead, while the bodies of his wife and two children were lying inside the room.

    Dechu station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that the man first strangled his wife and the two children before dying by suicide.

    A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to examine the scene and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

    Also Read: Garment dealer visits Siddhivinayak, then jumps off Bandra Worli Sea Link

    The bodies have been shifted to the local hospital mortuary, where a medical board will conduct the post-mortem examinations.

    While the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide, investigators are also examining the possibility of a collective suicide until the post-mortem reports are out.

    If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

    Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

    Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

    Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

    ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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    Home/Cities/Jaipur News/Man Strangles Wife, 2 Kids To Death, Then Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan: Police
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