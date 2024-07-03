Resident doctors ‘harassed’ by professor: PGIMER forms probe panel

A probe panel has been formed by PGIMER following a written complaint by some senior residents of the department of urology, alleging intimidation and harassment by a faculty member. PGIMER authorities have constituted a high-level committee and statements of all the stakeholders have been recorded in the matter. (HT Photos)

The letter sent to hospital director Dr Vivek Lal, signed by more than 15 senior residents of the department, alleged that their educational experience had been significantly disrupted by the persistent intimidation and harassment from Dr Santosh Kumar, a professor in the department.

They stated that on multiple occasions, the professor made demeaning and derogatory remarks about their academic abilities and personal characteristics in front of patients, nursing officers, technicians, etc, inflicting significant distress and embarrassment. The professor had unrealistic work expectations, creating a hostile learning environment, they alleged.

They had been threatened with academic penalties and unfair failure in their final examinations, they alleged, seeking action against the professor and a unit head of the urology department.

Complaining about the abuse of position, they wrote that the senior faculty member disallows/cancels leaves of residents. They named two residents Dr Rohit Chauhan (senior resident) and Dr Prabhat (junior resident) who have been deeply affected by his behaviour.

“These actions are not only unprofessional, violating the ethical standards of our institution; but also, the principles of respect and fairness that should govern the relationship between faculty and students. This environment of fear is detrimental to our collective learning experience, undermining the quality of education that PGIMER Chandigarh strives to provide,” senior residents stated in their complaint.

The letter added that there had been numerous complaints against the professor, and they (senior residents) seek timely action by the administration, with a swift and fair response to address the grievances.

Attempts to reach Dr Kumar for a comment were unsuccessful.

This is not the first such instance at PGIMER. Last July, a resident doctor had attempted suicide on the campus following alleged harassment by an associate professor in his department.

Before his drastic action, he had written a detailed statement, requesting that his senior be charged with abetment to suicide, as the senior had made his life unbearable since he joined the institute. Later, the associate professor tendered a written apology.