Mohali: Flat owner suffers burns in fire at Zirakpur housing society

A resident of a housing society in Zirakpur sustained burns after a fire broke out due to a suspected short-circuit at his seventh-floor flat in the wee hours of Sunday. Zirakpur station fire officer Jaswant Singh said the fire was doused by residents using a fire extinguisher. (HT Photo)

The flat owner, Mangesh, said he had shifted to the flat at Sushma Joy Society only on Saturday. A fire started around 3 am and as he tried to douse it, he suffered burns on the shoulder. Hearing Mangesh’s screams, his neighbours rushed to his aid and put the fire out.

He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, where he was discharged after initial treatment.

Taking serious note of the incident, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has sought a detailed report on the cause of the fire.

Zirakpur station fire officer Jaswant Singh said the fire was doused by residents using a fire extinguisher. “Prima facie, it appears to have been caused by a short-circuit. The matter, including negligence on the part of society’s security and builder, will be probed,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, the developer’s spokespersons were not available for comments.

Later during the day, residents of the society staged a protest against the builder, alleging that the security staff were not trained to handle exigencies and did not even know how to use fire extinguishers. Besides, automatic fire sirens were also not working.