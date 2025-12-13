Residents move NGT against open dumping of waste in Mohali

Residents of the Punjab Judges and Officers Rural Cooperative Housing Building Society Ltd. have approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging that heaps of municipal solid waste continue to pile up on open land near Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan and in Mohali’s Sector 77, creating both a health hazard and an obstruction for commuters. Residents alleged that the garbage has overflown on the aforesaid service road and is putting hindrance/blockage to the safe use and accessibility of the service road.

Taking cognisance of the grievance, justice Prakash Shrivastava, chairperson of the NGT, Principal Bench, New Delhi, directed issuance of notices to the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) and the Punjab government. In its order, the tribunal noted: “Learned counsel for the applicant has submitted that garbage is lying collected in heaps in the area concerned and is even spreading over to nearby roads. Further plea of the applicant is that mismanaged waste on the site in question has created health hazard to the nearby residents and it is emitting foul smell. Applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing, that is February 19, 2026.”

According to the petition, heaps of municipal solid waste is lying at the open land adjoining service road towards Kharar- Airport Road near Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan and adjoining Judges and Officers Enclave, Sector 77 Mohali, Punjab, have remained unattended for the last year. Residents alleged that the garbage has overflown on the aforesaid service road and is putting hindrance/blockage to the safe use and accessibility of the service road.

The society members rely on the service road as the primary access route to their main gate. However, due to the said blockage and foul smell at the service road, the members of the society have to take an illegal route in order to reach home.

The petitioners are seeking closure of the dumping site at the land adjoining the society and directions to the Mohali MC to remove and dispose of the solid waste as per rule. The petitioners are also seeking directions to the MC to implement Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in letter and spirit in the city of Mohali and appropriate environment compensation be imposed upon the MC and other reasonable bodies.