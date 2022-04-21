Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer

Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state.

During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Giving a patient hearing to the issues raised by various unions, the minister termed them as justified and assured to fulfil their other just demands too.

Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues. He said the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices and he would take feedback at the ground level for transforming the educational system. He sought cooperation from the teacher unions for implementing various reforms other than the online transfer policy.

He mentioned that the cases of teachers who were discriminated against during their protest would be reviewed and justice would be done.