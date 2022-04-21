Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
chandigarh news

Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer

Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer held meetings with different teacher unions. He said only teachers can transform school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the education sector is the priority of the AAP government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. On Wednesday, held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. (HT File Photo)
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the education sector is the priority of the AAP government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. On Wednesday, held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state.

During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Giving a patient hearing to the issues raised by various unions, the minister termed them as justified and assured to fulfil their other just demands too.

Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues. He said the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices and he would take feedback at the ground level for transforming the educational system. He sought cooperation from the teacher unions for implementing various reforms other than the online transfer policy.

He mentioned that the cases of teachers who were discriminated against during their protest would be reviewed and justice would be done.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • MP Renukacharya, the BJP legislator from Honnali and the political secretary to Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday said maulvis who infuses hatred against the country, provoke people and disturbs the harmony in the society must be investigated. (Twitter)

    BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey

    Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.

  • On Monday, Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn’t cause inconvenience to anyone. (AFP)

    UP temples, mosques remove speakers, lower volume

    On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn't cause inconvenience to anyone. The chief minister's orders came in the backdrop of communal clashes in several states after Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti processions. In Gorakhpur, the Gorakhnath Temple trust lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises.

  • Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said Covid tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant. (HT File)

    No Covid 4th wave in state: Karnataka minister Sudhakar

    Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.

  • Artistes are learning to pivot during pandemic

    Artistes are learning to pivot during pandemic

    Yet, in this seemingly endless tragedy that is Covid, technology has been our path to cultural consumption. Our engagement with the arts was mostly, if not exclusively, online. This gives us a false sense of security. The problem is that engaging with the arts virtually gives a feeling of false security. Technology makes the arts accessible and pervasive, universal and ubiquitous. Performing arts are not portable like books, they are not two-dimensional like films.

  • Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil HT File Photo

    State will talk to major political parties before finalising guidelines for loudspeakers, says Walse Patil

    The State government would deliberate with leaders of major political parties, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, before finalising the guidelines for the use of loudspeakers at religious places, home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Wednesday, while cautioning that it would be allowed only after obtaining necessary permissions. MNS and the Bharatiya Janata Party have already demanded removal of loudspeakers at mosques, with Thackeray setting the May 3 deadline before the state government.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out