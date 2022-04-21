Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state.
During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Giving a patient hearing to the issues raised by various unions, the minister termed them as justified and assured to fulfil their other just demands too.
Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues. He said the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices and he would take feedback at the ground level for transforming the educational system. He sought cooperation from the teacher unions for implementing various reforms other than the online transfer policy.
He mentioned that the cases of teachers who were discriminated against during their protest would be reviewed and justice would be done.
BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.
UP temples, mosques remove speakers, lower volume
On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn't cause inconvenience to anyone. The chief minister's orders came in the backdrop of communal clashes in several states after Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti processions. In Gorakhpur, the Gorakhnath Temple trust lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises.
No Covid 4th wave in state: Karnataka minister Sudhakar
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
Artistes are learning to pivot during pandemic
Yet, in this seemingly endless tragedy that is Covid, technology has been our path to cultural consumption. Our engagement with the arts was mostly, if not exclusively, online. This gives us a false sense of security. The problem is that engaging with the arts virtually gives a feeling of false security. Technology makes the arts accessible and pervasive, universal and ubiquitous. Performing arts are not portable like books, they are not two-dimensional like films.
State will talk to major political parties before finalising guidelines for loudspeakers, says Walse Patil
The State government would deliberate with leaders of major political parties, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, before finalising the guidelines for the use of loudspeakers at religious places, home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Wednesday, while cautioning that it would be allowed only after obtaining necessary permissions. MNS and the Bharatiya Janata Party have already demanded removal of loudspeakers at mosques, with Thackeray setting the May 3 deadline before the state government.
