: Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog to announce the results for six pending post codes before Diwali. Results of 6 post codes in Himachal to be announced before Diwali: Sukhu

These include 295 posts for Post Code 939 (JOA IT), 82 posts for Post Code 903 (JOA IT), Copy Holder Post Code 982, Workshop Instructor Post Code 992, Psychologist Post Code 994 and Workshop Instructor Post Code 997.

In a meeting with the officers of the ayog, the chief minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to providing transparent and merit-based employment opportunities to the youth in the government sector. He stated: “The announcement of results for these six pending post codes will be a Diwali gift from the state government to the youth of the state seeking government jobs.”

The CM also said that the cabinet sub-committee has so far allowed the declaration of results for 21 pending post codes, of which the results for Post Codes 817, 999 and 969 have already been announced. He directed to expedite the process of announcing results and said that the results for six examinations would be announced before Diwali and the results of the remaining 12 postcodes would be declared in the month of November.

“In its very first cabinet meeting, the government reinstated the Old Pension Scheme, benefiting 1.36 lakh government employees. Recently, the government has increased the dearness allowance by four percent, and all employees’ salaries and pensions will be disbursed by October 28, ahead of Diwali,” he added.