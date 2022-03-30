Revenue officials call off strike after minister Bram Shanker Jimpa intervenes
: The officials of the revenue department, protesting against farmers holding some of their co-workers hostage during an agitation in Lambi, on Wednesday called off their strike after revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa intervened and assured to consider their demands.
Accusing the farmers of holding 10 of their co-workers hostage during an agitation over relief for cotton crop loss outside the Lambi tehsil office in Mukstar district, the Punjab revenue officers association (PROA) on Tuesday went on an indefinite strike.
During a meeting with PROA officials here at Punjab Bhawan, the minister assured them that all their demands will be considered sympathetically and asked them to immediately join their offices in larger public interest.
Jimpa said that the Punjab government is committed for the welfare of the employees and the demands of PROA will be taken up with the chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
