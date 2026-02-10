Rise above party lines on issues vital to the state: Himachal speaker on RDG issue

Amid sparring between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over discontinuation of RDG, Himachal speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that all political parties and legislators would rise above differences to unite on issues vital to the state. Himachal speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. (File)

“Whether one belongs to Congress or BJP, whether one is a minister, MLA, MP or leader of the Opposition — we all are representatives sent by the people of Himachal. On matters related to the state’s interest, policy must be uniform,” said Pathania, while referring to the discontinuation of the RDG following the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations.

Terming “resource mobilisation” key to fiscal stability, Pathania said, “Chief minister’s emphasis on resource mobilisation was crucial for improving the fiscal health of the state. Himachal has rivers, water and an excellent climate. Around 14,000 megawatts of electricity is generated here. This is a huge resource. If RDG is not restored, then the revenue generated from our resources that goes to the Centre must be shared proportionately. Even if the Centre keeps 60%, Himachal should get at least 40%,” he added. “The issue was likely to be raised and discussed in the assembly, with the government attempting to build consensus across party lines.”

“I want the assembly to speak in one voice. All elected representatives and organisations should be united. This is the time to take a firm decision,” he said.

BJP has no concern for the state: Vinay

Expressing disappointment at BJP’s absence from the meeting convened to discuss the financial situation, state Congress chief Vinay Kumar said, “The absence clearly shows that the BJP has no concern for the state.”

He said that this has become the “inherent nature” of the BJP. Instead of supporting the people of the state, they have become part of a conspiracy to harm Himachal at the behest of their masters sitting in Delhi. “The economic mismanagement of the previous BJP government has broken the financial backbone of the state, and till date, the central government has not given a single rupee of financial assistance to the state. There was no support from the Centre even during the disaster.”

Kumar reiterated, “Congress party will fight for the rights of the state with full force.”

RDG phase-out was known for years: Dhumal

Expressing concern over prevailing financial situation, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal said that the current fiscal stress is not a sudden development but the result of long-foreseen challenges that the government failed to address in time.

Dhumal said that the phased withdrawal of the RDG was known well in advance and had been clearly mentioned in the Finance Commission’s recommendations while pointing out that it was already clarified that RDG would come to an end after March 31, 2026.

“Mere political rhetoric cannot resolve economic challenges; only sound policy decisions, resource mobilisation, and expenditure control can do so,” said Dhumal, while adding “Repeated public assertions by the state leadership that the treasury is empty weaken public confidence. What is required is decisive action — a comprehensive review of expenditure, clear prioritisation, and strengthened financial management. Economic challenges can only be addressed through responsible decision-making and disciplined governance.”

He questioned why the state government did not formulate alternative revenue-generation strategies and a robust financial management plan despite having ample time to prepare.

“Implementing the finance commission’s recommendations is a constitutional responsibility of the central government, and instead of creating confusion or indulging in political blame games, the state government should introspect and explain its own lack of preparedness,” said Dhumal.