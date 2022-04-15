Rising like a phoenix, Ludhiana bodybuilder bags ‘Mr World’ title in Singapore
Defying the odds, Ankush Kumar, 31, of Dakha, brought laurels to the country and Punjab after he bagged “Mr World” title and clinched gold medal at the Bodybuilding Championship, under-70 kg category, held by Fitness International Federation (FIF) in Singapore on April 3.
Ankush won a gold, two silver medals in classic bodybuilder open category and sports model body competition, respectively, and also secured a bronze medal in men’s physique category.
A total of 1,600 bodybuilders across the globe participated in the tournament, where Ankush marked his spot among 300 bodybuilders competing under his weight category.
After his return to the city, Ankush had been busy receiving felicitations and greetings from his numerous supporters, including sports fraternity, Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali and his alma mater Government Senior Secondary School, Purain, where he was honoured earlier this week.
District sports officer Ravinder Singh said, “The local sports department lauds Ankush’s achievement.”
Before rising to fame, Kumar had his share of miseries.
Born in a poor family, paralysed father, financial constraints, compelled Kumar to work in a factory.
After getting inspired by a heavy build of an electrician in the factory, he started working as a cleaner in a gym near his house and got motivated towards body building.
“It is a very expensive sport and I couldn’t afford a proper diet. I took a job in a nearby restaurant and washed dishes. I was provided food there and also earned money to fulfil my basic diet. Eventually, I garnered support from gym owner, who introduced me to the world of power lifting,” Ankush said.
Due to financial crunch, Ankush left his GSS School after completing Class 10 but completed his Class 12 from Open University after his Punjabi school teacher Ranjit Kaur insisted him to not leave his studies. Fond of studying, Ankush eventually did 150 national and international body building courses.
After winning national and international medals in powerlifting, Ankush’s dream to become Mr World almost shattered after he suffered major injuries on December 5, 2013. He broke his thigh bone, hip bone and got his knee fractured after which iron rods were fitted inside the leg.
Ankush met with another accident and got his ankle fractured and also got operated for Hernia, following which he was strictly asked not to lift any weight or else it could prove fatal.
Ankush said, “Since I wanted to become Mr World and my only earning was from the gym, I fought back with the help of Harminder Dulowal, FIF International Judge. I left powerlifting and did body building. I trained under his guidance and financial help and went on to win three Mr India competitions in a year and bagged third place in Mr Asia tournament in 2019.”
Ankush found a great support in Dakha MLA Ayali during lockdown after he had to close his gym and again took up a labour job for his survival and to take care of his two kids, wife and mother.
