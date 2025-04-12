Riveting clashes define Day 4 of Panchkula Golf League

In Group A, Sneakin Golfers outplayed Aces by Vintage Buildtech with a huge margin of 46–23 while Highland Kings drubbed Fantastic Fours by 45-27, during the ongoing Panchkula Golf League, which is being played at Panchkula Golf Club. On the fourth day of Panchkula Golf League, Raging Bulls defeated Tee Titans with a score of 38–29. (HT Photo)

Golfing Panthers clinched victory by defeating Clubs on Flames with a 9-point margin, ending 38–29. Victory Waves overwhelmed ADS Falcons with a commanding 45–31 win.

On the fourth day of golfing action in Group B, Raging Bulls defeated Tee Titans with a score of 38–29. Next, Hansa Legends triumphed over the Par-Tee Crashers by a margin of 9 points, finishing 40–31. Meanwhile, the Green Warriors overcame the Golfing Eagles with a 36–30 win. In a close contest, Tee Birds edged past Shivalik Swingers with a slender 3-point margin, sealing the game by 39–36 in the final moments.