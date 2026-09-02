Taapsee Pannu would prefer retiring as an actor than doing some of the films that are made today: ‘Times will change’

Taapsee Pannu is busy with the promotions of her upcoming release, Gandhari . In the last decade, she has established herself was an actor by starring in several female-centric films, including Pink, Mulk, Thappad and Assi. However, in recent times, there has been an outpouring of big films with excessive violence and shock value. Taapsee says she cannot see herself doing those kinds of films.

What Taapsee said

In an interaction with Suchin Mehrotra during the promotions of Gandhari, Taapsee was asked the drastic change in the kinds of theatrical releases that were coming out in 2015. The actor admitted, “Was that a dream era? Someone like me wouldn't have a career if this was the time where only this kind of stuff was getting made. I am too privileged I think, looking back. That I had the liberty to start at that point. Few days back, I had a conversation with my family back home and I was looking at some of the films releasing… last couple of months. I was like, ‘Retire hone ka time toh nahi aa gaya hai kahi (Is it time for me to retire)?’ because I will prefer retiring than doing those kinds of films, because I am sure the films can have their audience.”