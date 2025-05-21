Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RLA e-auction: “0001” of CH01-CZ series fetches a whopping 31 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 21, 2025 08:38 AM IST

The second highest bid of ₹13.6 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “9999” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹9.40 lakh.

The most sought-after fancy registration number, “0001” of the CH01-CZ series fetched 31 lakh, the highest-ever the city has seen, during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Tuesday. Its reserve price was 50,000.

The most sought-after fancy registration number, “0001” of the CH01-CZ series fetched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31 lakh. (HT File)
The most sought-after fancy registration number, “0001” of the CH01-CZ series fetched 31 lakh. (HT File)

The second highest bid of 13.6 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “9999” fetched the third-highest bid of 9.40 lakh.

The number “0009” of the same series was auctioned for 9.17 lakh, “0003” was sold for 7.73 lakh, “0005” for 7.66 lakh, “0008” for 6.39 lakh, “0006” for 5.26 lakh, “0010” for 5.05 lakh, and “1000” for 4.22 lakh. The RLA earned 2.94 crore in all through the auction of fancy numbers and numbers of choice of the “CH01-CZ” series. Only those who owned vehicles on a Chandigarh address were eligible to participate in the e-auction.

Before this, the highest bid was for the “0001” number of the “CH01-AP” which fetched 26.7 lakh while the second was “0001” of the “CH01-CY” series which went under hammer for 25 lakh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / RLA e-auction: “0001” of CH01-CZ series fetches a whopping 31 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On