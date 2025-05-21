RLA e-auction: “0001” of CH01-CZ series fetches a whopping 31 lakh

The most sought-after fancy registration number, “0001” of the CH01-CZ series fetched ₹31 lakh, the highest-ever the city has seen, during an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Tuesday. Its reserve price was ₹50,000. The most sought-after fancy registration number, “0001” of the CH01-CZ series fetched ₹ 31 lakh. (HT File)

The second highest bid of ₹13.6 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “9999” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹9.40 lakh.

The number “0009” of the same series was auctioned for ₹9.17 lakh, “0003” was sold for ₹7.73 lakh, “0005” for ₹7.66 lakh, “0008” for ₹6.39 lakh, “0006” for ₹5.26 lakh, “0010” for ₹5.05 lakh, and “1000” for ₹4.22 lakh. The RLA earned ₹2.94 crore in all through the auction of fancy numbers and numbers of choice of the “CH01-CZ” series. Only those who owned vehicles on a Chandigarh address were eligible to participate in the e-auction.

Before this, the highest bid was for the “0001” number of the “CH01-AP” which fetched ₹26.7 lakh while the second was “0001” of the “CH01-CY” series which went under hammer for ₹25 lakh.