Road accidents snuff out four lives in Mohali

As many as four people were killed in road accidents in Mohali district over the past 24 hours.

Among them were two friends who died after a speeding Mercedes-Benz SUV rammed into their motorcycle near NIPER in Sector 67 on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Amandeep Singh, 32, a resident of Sanaur, Patiala, and Simranjit Kaur, 31, a resident of Sangrur.

Both were staying as paying guests in Sector 34, Chandigarh. While Amandeep made a living as a cab driver, Simranjit was employed with a media house in Phase 8-B, Mohali.

The SUV driver, Arvinder Singh, a resident of Delhi, was arrested.

“The SUV, a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 300, is owned by a car dealership in Chandigarh and Arvinder, an employee of the dealership, was returning in it after dropping some students at Indian School of Business, Sector 81, around 10.30 pm. As he reached the Sector 66/67 light point, he hit the victims’ motorcycle before ramming into NIPER’s boundary wall,” said Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 11.

He said Amandeep died on the spot and Simranjit succumbed to her injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday, adding that the SUV, bearing Haryana number HR10-AF-6363, was being driven at a high speed.

Arvinder was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Phase-11 police station. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy.

Scooterist, cyclist killed in hit-and-run mishaps

Hit-and-run accidents also claimed two lives in Kurali and Sector 85 on Sunday, said police.

In the Kurali accident, a 45-year-old scooterist was killed after a recklessly driven car hit him near Beant Singh Stadium around 7 pm.

The victim was identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Manakpur Sharif village, in Kurali. He was working with the water supply department on a contract basis.

Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said the car driver drove off after hitting the scooter, but his car’s registration number was recorded and he will be arrested soon.

The victim was rushed to the Kurali civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Around the same time, a speeding motorcycle left a 34-year-old cyclist dead on the Sector 85/86 dividing road.

The victim, Naresh Kumar, a native of Uttarakhand, lived in Sambhalki village with his family and worked as a labourer.

“Naresh was cycling back home around 7 pm. When he reached the dividing road of Sectors 85 and 86, he was hit by a motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a private hospital in Sohana, but he could not survive. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist fled from the scene. We are looking for CCTV footage from near the accident site and are hopeful of arresting the accused soon,” said investigating officer Sanjay Kumar.

The victim is survived by his wife and four minor children.

Autopsies were conducted before the bodies were handed over to the respective families.

Separate cases under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the IPC were registered against the unidentified drivers.

Man injured in auto-bus crash dies

A 36-year-old man, who was injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a private bus in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Saturday, died on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Bhola Parsad, lived in Dhanas.

As per his friend Dinesh Kumar, 36, he, along with Bhola and another friend Gulab, was going home in an auto-rickshaw after work on Saturday.

On the way, a private bus, bearing a Mohali registration number, hit the auto-rickshaw head on near Chitkara School in Sector 25 around 9.30 pm.

The injured friends were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where Bhola died during treatment.

The police later arrested the bus driver, Daljeet Singh, 30, hailing from Barnala.

He is facing a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. He was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to seven-day judicial custody.