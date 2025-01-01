Road mishap claim three lives in Himachal’s Theog

Three youths lost their lives on New Year Eve after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down the hill in Theog in Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. Mangled remains of the car. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Sajan, 23, Prashant, 21 and Sahil, 22, all from Kinnaur, officials added.

The accident occurred last night at around 11.30 pm, said police. As per the police, the trio was going to Kinnaur in Alto car. Their car met with an accident near a petrol pump, one kilometer before Matyana. The car rolled down and fell into an Apple orchard.

Hearing the sound of the car overturning, locals came out of their houses and informed the police. After this, the police reached the spot at night and with the help of local people, all three bodies were taken out. The were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead.