Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Road mishap claim three lives in Himachal’s Theog

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 02, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Sajan, 23, Prashant, 21 and Sahil, 22, all from Kinnaur, officials added

Three youths lost their lives on New Year Eve after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down the hill in Theog in Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

Mangled remains of the car. (HT Photo)
Mangled remains of the car. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Sajan, 23, Prashant, 21 and Sahil, 22, all from Kinnaur, officials added.

The accident occurred last night at around 11.30 pm, said police. As per the police, the trio was going to Kinnaur in Alto car. Their car met with an accident near a petrol pump, one kilometer before Matyana. The car rolled down and fell into an Apple orchard.

Hearing the sound of the car overturning, locals came out of their houses and informed the police. After this, the police reached the spot at night and with the help of local people, all three bodies were taken out. The were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On