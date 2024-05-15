Road mishaps claim 3 lives in Tricity

Three persons died in separate road mishaps in the tricity – two in Derabassi and one in Panchkula. Three persons died in separate road mishaps in the tricity – two in Derabassi and one in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first case, a truck died after falling off a flyover, 30-ft high, on the Chandigarh-Ambala road following a collision with another truck. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mustafa, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The other driver, identified as Gabbar, also fell off the flyover but survived with some injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh. Police have filled a case against Gabbar.

Motorcyclist killed on Ambala-Chandigarh Highway

A motorcyclist was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway. He was identified as Ashu Kumar from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Mubarakpur. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Derabassi where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. Police have registered an FIR and are conducting further investigation.

Pedestrian crushed under truck in Pinjore

A 58-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck ran over him on the Madawala-Barotiwala road in Pinjore on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Jaswant, 58, of Madawala village in Pinjore.

His son, Manoj Kumar, an employee of a private company in Himachal Pradesh, who was with him when the accident took place, said that they were walking home after buying some household items when the truck hit him. Kumar added that the truck bore a Himachal registration number and was in speed when it hit his father from the back. As a result, his father was grievously injured. He was rushed to the Karnal civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

On Kumar’s complaint, a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Pinjore police station. The truck driver is yet to be arrested.