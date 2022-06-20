Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road rage: 19-year-old shot in head in Amritsar village, critically injured
Road rage: 19-year-old shot in head in Amritsar village, critically injured

The victim was returning from a marriage party when the car in which he was travelling collided with a bike in a village in Amritsar; he was shot in the head after being beaten by the accused
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 06:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A 19-year-old man was critically injured after he was shot in the head by two unidentified bike-borne men in an alleged road rage incident near Wadala Kalan village in Amritsar.

The incident took place at around 11:00 pm on Sunday when the victim, Rishiwant Singh of Dhianpur village in Baba Bakala subdivision, along with his two friends was returning from a marriage party. His friends rushed him to a private hospital in Amritsar where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

Beas station house officer (SHO) Mukhtiar Singh said they have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons. “Our teams are working to identify and arrest the accused,” he added.

Victim’s father Harpal Singh, who works as a soldier in 182 battalion of border security force (BSF) in Ferozepur sector, said that while returning from the party, the car in which his son was travelling collided with a bike.

“Instead of stopping the car, Rishiwant drove away. The bike riders continued to chase my son. The car got jammed on the way after one of its tyre got punctured. The accused reached there and started beating my son. When his two friends tried to intervene, the accused took out a pistol and shot my son in the head. After the incident, the accused fled while firing in the air,” he added.

Demanding arrest of the accused, Harpal asked the government to take adequate steps to stop the use of firearms by miscreants. The victim was scheduled to go abroad for higher studies in the coming days.

Sign out