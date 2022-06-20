Road rage: 19-year-old shot in head in Amritsar village, critically injured
A 19-year-old man was critically injured after he was shot in the head by two unidentified bike-borne men in an alleged road rage incident near Wadala Kalan village in Amritsar.
The incident took place at around 11:00 pm on Sunday when the victim, Rishiwant Singh of Dhianpur village in Baba Bakala subdivision, along with his two friends was returning from a marriage party. His friends rushed him to a private hospital in Amritsar where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.
Beas station house officer (SHO) Mukhtiar Singh said they have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons. “Our teams are working to identify and arrest the accused,” he added.
Victim’s father Harpal Singh, who works as a soldier in 182 battalion of border security force (BSF) in Ferozepur sector, said that while returning from the party, the car in which his son was travelling collided with a bike.
“Instead of stopping the car, Rishiwant drove away. The bike riders continued to chase my son. The car got jammed on the way after one of its tyre got punctured. The accused reached there and started beating my son. When his two friends tried to intervene, the accused took out a pistol and shot my son in the head. After the incident, the accused fled while firing in the air,” he added.
Demanding arrest of the accused, Harpal asked the government to take adequate steps to stop the use of firearms by miscreants. The victim was scheduled to go abroad for higher studies in the coming days.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics