Road safety audit suggests steps to stem rising fatalities in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

With Dera Bassi sub-division topping the charts in maximum number of road fatalities in Mohali district, a team from Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre has conducted a Road Safety Audit of the sub-division. The audit report, prepared by Vipul Mittal, crash investigation officer, has recommended low-cost road safety measures for reducing fatalities in road crashes after observing real-time scenarios of identified locations in Dera Bassi. (HT File)

According to police data, of the total 75 identified accident blackspots in Mohali district, the maximum, at 11 each, are located in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Sohana.

Notably in 2023, Mohali district recorded a total of 300 deaths in 500 road accidents, while in 2022, 296 people died in 494 mishaps.

Six areas, including Airport Road, Sohana, Kharar, Zirakpur, Lalru and Dera Bassi, witnessed a staggering 62% of the total road fatalities in 2022. Among these, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Lalru police stations led in number of accident FIRs registered.

Mubarikpur-Bhankarpur slip road

The report has highlighted the need to redesign the median at Mubarikpur-Bhankarpur slip road to curtail frequent wrong-side vehicle movement.

Moreover, no signboards about approaching lanes were found there, causing confusion amid commuters on a stretch that remains busy due to industrial zone and connectivity to Haryana.

The road markings have faded and have zero reflectivity during night, as per the report.

Moreover, the slip road needs to have Raised Reflective Pavement Marker (RRPM) for safe driving, besides street lights.

Bhankarpur light point

The road experts recommended installation of round-the-clock solar-powered traffic lights at Bhankarpur light point, as traffic police were often seen manually managing vehicle movement during power cuts.

This point also needs pedestrian-friendly facilities due to presence of village and market areas on both sides.

As per the report, a bus lay bay is required at this junction, as buses stop at the beginning of the flyover that blocks traffic. Traffic experts have also suggested installation of rumble strips on both sides for reducing vehicle speed.

Similar rumble strips have also been recommended on the Dera Bassi railway line flyover, along with installation of blinkers on the entry/exit wall of the flyover, besides road markings and RRPMs.

Bhushan factory

As per the audit, speed humps are needed near Bhushan factory, which is another major accident hotspot. Besides, pedestrian markings were found to be wrongly marked at this point.

The experts further pointed out the need to install blinkers at the junction, besides installing a crash barrier on the Ambala to Dera Bassi lane, as wrong side driving/crossing of vehicle was observed due to residential area opening towards the junction. They suggested similar safety measures at the Jawaharpur village cut.

Lehli T-point

The audit established the need to install high-mast lights and signage before the Lehli T-point junction and at curve section, as high traffic volume was observed here due to industrial zone and its connectivity to Banur. The report also observed that when the railway crossing gate was closed, vehicles converged on national highway lanes, leading to traffic jams. Further, vehicles approaching from Ambala to Dera Bassi curved lane were unable to see parked vehicles, thus increasing fatal crashes year by year at this point. Blinkers, rumble strips and RRPMs have also been suggested for this T-point.

Dera Bassi bus stand

The need for an additional bus stoppage point on the Dera Bassi to Ambala lane was highlighted in the audit, as due to existing bus stand, buses approaching from Chandigarh stop on the opposite side of the road, causing traffic jams.

Other than this, rumble strips on both sides of the junction, RRPM to make junction more visible at night and proper road markings have been suggested near Dera Bassi bus stand.

Experts also suggested a bus lay bay near Lalru bus stop, along with pedestrian facility, informatory signages and rumble strips.

“Faulty road engineering and environmental factors are one of the leading and most often ignored causes of road accidents. With Dera Bassi constituting a major chunk of accident blackspots in the district, the entire sub-division has been audited with the help of technical experts,” said ASP Darpan Kaur Ahluwalia.

“We have submitted the audit report to the Mohali administration for further perusal and action,” she added.