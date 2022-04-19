Robbers decamp with ₹20 lakh from Hisar bank
Four armed assailants robbed nearly ₹20 lakh from the Union Bank’s branch in Hisar’s Azad Nagar on Monday, police said. The robbers snatched five mobile phones from bank employees and customers.
The branch is located on premises of CR Law College near the residence of Hisar divisional commissioner and judges on the Rajgarh Road in Hisar.
Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Kumar said the incident took place in the afternoon when four men arrived in a Brezza car and entered the bank.
“They snatched the gun of security personnel and took away cash from the bank as well as from customers who were present inside the bank. They stayed inside the bank for nearly 15 minutes. We have registered a case of under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act against them and started investigation into the matter,” the SP added.
Masks mandatory again in four NCR districts of Haryana
Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said in view of increasing cases of Covid, wearing face masks was made mandatory in four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health Rajeev Arora said those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The state has a Covid positivity rate of 3.22%.
As prices of sand soar, Punjab government plans to take over mining
/ Chandigarh : Cracking the whip on illegal mining, the Aam Aadmi Party government is planning to take over mining operations in Punjab to check the soaring prices of sand that has jumped to over ₹40 per cubic-foot, an over three fold rise in its cost that has troubled the construction industry in the state.
Demanding regular jobs, sacked Covid warriors protest in Karnal
Upset over the termination of their service contract, hundreds of contractual health workers held a protest in Karnal, demanding that their services be restored. Amid police deployment, sloganeering protesters, who gathered from different parts of the state, held a protest at Sector 12 of Karnal and took out a protest march towards Haryana chief minister's residence in Prem Nagar, Karnal.
Karnal farmers protest auction of agriculture land of loan defaulter farmer
Agitated over the auction of nearly two acre agricultural land of a loan defaulting farmer, hundreds of farmers associated with farm unions held a protest in Karnal on Monday. The protesters alleged that the bank had sold out his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
Two held for Congress leader’s son’s murder in Yamunanagar
Two days after the 35-year-old son of a Haryana-based Congress leader was shot dead and three others were left injured by a group of men, two assailants were arrested for their involvement in murder, Yamunanagar police said on Monday. They were identified as Harpal and Nitesh, both from Kuruskhetra's Ladwa. The latter usually works for the former, police added.
