Robbers kill migrant worker’s wife, rape three women in Panipat village

The 45-year-old ailing wife of a migrant labourer was killed and three other women members of two families were raped when armed men targeted two fish farms on the outskirts of a village under Matlauda police station in Panipat district early on Thursday. Panipat superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “Two incidents were reported at two locations. At one spot, a man and his ailing wife were targeted and the woman died. While at another farm, three women were allegedly raped and ₹ 13,000 were robbed.” (iSTock)

Police said the victims belonged to two families that worked at the fish farms of local farmers. The victims told the police that around 1am, four men carrying weapons barged into the first dera or farm house and targeted the couple.

They allegedly thrashed them, hit the woman on the chest and took away their mobile phone and ₹5,000.

“The accused were speaking Haryanvi and were carrying a pistol and a sword. They slapped me and hit my wife. She died few hours later”, alleged one of the victims.

The accused then allegedly hit another farm. According to the victims, they tied the hands of the male members and children and took the women into a room and raped them repeatedly, before robbing the house. They also thrashed a woman who resisted. The robbers locked the women in a room and fled with ₹13,000 and ornaments.

The family informed the owner of the fish farm, who then called the police in the morning. A team led by deputy superintendent of police Krishan Kumar reached the spot and began investigation.

Panipat superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “Two incidents were reported at two locations. At one spot, a man and his ailing wife were targeted and the woman died. While at another farm, three women were allegedly raped and ₹13,000 were robbed”.

The SP said two FIRs have been registered for murder, rape and robbery.

The postmortem of the deceased has been conducted and the body has been handed over the family members. The medical examinations of the women who alleged rape have been carried out and their statements have been reported. The accused will be arrested soon, the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana. ...view detail