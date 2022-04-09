Robbers loot over 2 crore from cash van in Rohtak

Two bike-borne armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van of ₹2.62 crore after shooting at the security guard near an ATM in Rohtak’s Sector 1 on Friday.

The security custodian, whose identity was not revealed by the police, received two bullet injuries, following which, he was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where he is stated to be out of danger.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said two bike-borne men were waiting near the ATM when the cash van reached there. “When the security guard came out of the van with the cash, the assailants fired two shots at him from behind and he fell on the ground. Three other employees made distance from the van after the firing,” the SP said.

“The assailants took the cash in a bag and fled on their bike. The incident has been captured in the CCTV footage and we have traced the registration number of the bike. We have formed teams to nab the assailants,” the SP added.

A senior police official, who reached the crime scene, said prima facie it seems that the assailants got a tip-off about movement of the cash van and were prepared to attack the custodians.

“The robbers were familiar with the area and had a fair idea about the timing of the cash van. They had followed the cash van for some distance before reaching the crime scene. We are also probing the role of insiders also,” the official added.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and robbery against two assailants. Rohtak police announced to give ₹2 lakh to anyone who will give information about the assailants and the informer’s identity will be kept a secret.