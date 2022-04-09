Robbers loot over ₹2 crore from cash van in Rohtak
Two bike-borne armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van of ₹2.62 crore after shooting at the security guard near an ATM in Rohtak’s Sector 1 on Friday.
The security custodian, whose identity was not revealed by the police, received two bullet injuries, following which, he was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where he is stated to be out of danger.
Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said two bike-borne men were waiting near the ATM when the cash van reached there. “When the security guard came out of the van with the cash, the assailants fired two shots at him from behind and he fell on the ground. Three other employees made distance from the van after the firing,” the SP said.
“The assailants took the cash in a bag and fled on their bike. The incident has been captured in the CCTV footage and we have traced the registration number of the bike. We have formed teams to nab the assailants,” the SP added.
A senior police official, who reached the crime scene, said prima facie it seems that the assailants got a tip-off about movement of the cash van and were prepared to attack the custodians.
“The robbers were familiar with the area and had a fair idea about the timing of the cash van. They had followed the cash van for some distance before reaching the crime scene. We are also probing the role of insiders also,” the official added.
Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and robbery against two assailants. Rohtak police announced to give ₹2 lakh to anyone who will give information about the assailants and the informer’s identity will be kept a secret.
INSO chief levels allegation against MDU V-C
Jannayak Janata Party student wing INSO's national president Pradeep Deswal on Friday levelled serious allegations against Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh that he had provided free auditorium on March 22 to some students, who were booked at PGIMS police station for stopping Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cavalcade earlier.
Threatening mining contractor in Yamunanagar: Gangster Kala Rana in STF remand again
Eight days after remaining in the custody of special task force of the Haryana Police in connection with the murder of an Ambala-based goldsmith, dreaded gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana was on Friday remanded again, this time for threatening a mining contractor and a BJP leader for extortion in Yamunanagar. The gangster was presented before a Yamunanagar court and sent to five-day STF remand, inspector Parveen Sharma said.
Delhi’s budget private schools seek recognition for pre-primary classes
A number of budget private schools in Delhi that were allocated students under the reserved categories in nursery and kindergarten until last year are no longer eligible to admit students to these classes for want of recognition for pre-primary classes, said the management of such schools. West Delhi's Rajdhani Public School is one such school. “It seems like the education department wants to reduce its spending on reimbursement for EWS/DG admissions,” Gupta said.
Centre flags Covid uptick in Haryana, four other states
The Centre has advised Delhi, Haryana Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus infection after they reported a higher contribution to India's daily new Covid-19 cases. Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 416 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 5.7% of India's new cases.
Consider pros and cons of all convictions while granting furlough to Ram Rahim in future: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that it would be appropriate for the Haryana government to consider pros and cons of all the convictions in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, while considering his parole and furlough in future. He was granted 20 days furlough on February 7, 2022.
