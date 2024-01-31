Rohit Singh Dagar appointed captain of Chandigarh Golf Club

Rohit Singh Dagar, 57, has been appointed as the Captain of Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) for the next one year, according to an order issued by newly elected club president Ravibir Singh Grewal on Tuesday. An avid golfer with a single-digit handicap, Rohit Singh Dagar, has represented Haryana in golf at national level. (HT Photo)

This is Dagar’s second tenure in the pivotal position at the prestigious golf institution of the region. In last term in 2017, he had stood out for his professional management of the course. An avid golfer with a single-digit handicap, Dagar, son of an army officer, has represented Haryana in golf at national level.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

“ Automation of the course to keep it in the best shape throughout the year, bringing prestigious golf competitions to Chandigarh, and promotion of golf for juniors, ladies and caddies will be my top priorities,” said Dagar, a successful entrepreneur in manufacturing.

“I will do my utmost best to ensure that the club functions as per the laid down rules and norms,” he added.