 Rohit Singh Dagar appointed captain of Chandigarh Golf Club - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohit Singh Dagar appointed captain of Chandigarh Golf Club

Rohit Singh Dagar appointed captain of Chandigarh Golf Club

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 31, 2024 07:35 AM IST

This is Rohit Singh Dagar’s second tenure in the pivotal position at the prestigious golf institution of the region; in last term in 2017, he had stood out for his professional management of the course

Rohit Singh Dagar, 57, has been appointed as the Captain of Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) for the next one year, according to an order issued by newly elected club president Ravibir Singh Grewal on Tuesday.

An avid golfer with a single-digit handicap, Rohit Singh Dagar, has represented Haryana in golf at national level. (HT Photo)
An avid golfer with a single-digit handicap, Rohit Singh Dagar, has represented Haryana in golf at national level. (HT Photo)

This is Dagar’s second tenure in the pivotal position at the prestigious golf institution of the region. In last term in 2017, he had stood out for his professional management of the course. An avid golfer with a single-digit handicap, Dagar, son of an army officer, has represented Haryana in golf at national level.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

“ Automation of the course to keep it in the best shape throughout the year, bringing prestigious golf competitions to Chandigarh, and promotion of golf for juniors, ladies and caddies will be my top priorities,” said Dagar, a successful entrepreneur in manufacturing.

“I will do my utmost best to ensure that the club functions as per the laid down rules and norms,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On