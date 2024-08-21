Rohtak incident shows law & order failure: Selja

A day after authorities in Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) expelled a first-year resident doctor for allegedly abducting and assaulting a first-year woman BDS student, Sirsa MP and AICC general secretary Kumari Selja on Tuesday said it shows the law and order has failed under the BJP government. The incident in Haryana was reported amid a national outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a second-year resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9. Kumari Selja addressing a gathering in Karnal. (HT photo)

Selja was in Karnal to lead her Sandesh Yatra with Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The rally started from Kamboj Dharamshala and ended at Sector 12 after passing through main market areas and chowks. Selja and others addressed the gathering.

Party’s state working presidents Suresh Gupta, Ramkishan Gujjar, MLAs Pardeep Chaudhary, Renu Bala, Shamsher Gogi, leaders Bhupinder Lathar, Om Saluja, Rohit Jain and others were present.

Regarding the Rohtak PGIMS incident, she said, “The culprits have lost the fear of punishment. Crimes against women are increasing.”

Kalpana Chawla institute to increase security

Amid the ongoing protests of doctors across the country, authorities at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) in Karnal have decided to revamp facilities to provide safe environment to the doctors. KCGMCH director Dr MK Garg said more high-end lighting and security will be added at vulnerable points and structure of duty rooms will be changed.

“We have instructed the resident doctors at hostels not to venture out after 9 pm until they are going on night duty. The female doctors going to or returning from night duty will be escorted by security guards,” he added.

The resident doctor’s association at the college continued their protest. A candle march was held from the civil hospital to the KCGMCH.