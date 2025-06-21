Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Rohtak: Jeweller receives 2 crore ransom threat in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 21, 2025 07:46 AM IST

The complaint, filed by jeweller Chandan Soni, states that he and his father operate two separate jewellery outlets in the same building

Hisar police have launched an investigation after two bike-borne assailants allegedly delivered a ransom threat at a jewellery shop on Thursday, demanding 2 crore from the owner.

A case has been taken up by the Hisar City police station and a probe is underway. (HT photo for representation)
The complaint, filed by jeweller Chandan Soni, states that he and his father operate two separate jewellery outlets in the same building. According to Soni, two men arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them entered his father’s shop and threw a slip of paper inside before fleeing.

“When my father returned to the shop, he found a note demanding 2 crore. The slip carried a threat from someone identifying himself as Devender, alias Dholu Balsamandiya, warning of dire consequences if the ransom was not paid,” Soni told police.

A case has been taken up by the Hisar City police station and a probe is underway.

The incident mirrors a similar case reported last week in Sadhaura, Yamunanagar. There, businessman Sanjay Ghai received a ransom slip demanding 2 crore from gangsters Kaushal Chaudhary and the Bambhia gang. The note was handed to his son by a visitor to the shop. Shortly after, the same individual returned and fired gunshots outside the premises. Though a daily diary report was filed in that case, an FIR has yet to be registered.

Police are now probing any possible links between the two extortion attempts.

