Rohtak: JJP will contest ’29 polls under Ajay Chautala’s leadership, says Dushyant

Former Haryana deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that the party’s patron Ajay Singh Chautala will contest the upcoming election and the party has started preparing for the 2029 elections under his leadership. Former Bhiwani member of Parliament Ajay Chautala, who was lodged at Tihar Jail in the JBT teachers’ recruitment scam completed his sentence on December 27, 2021 and he is entitled to contest the poll after a period of six years. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing a rally in Hansi to mark 65th birthday of his father and JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, Dushyant said that the Union government forfeited the country’s sovereignty and respect as the US president Donald Trump is ‘giving permission’ to India to purchase oil from Russia. He said that India is facing a shortage of gas and oil and the Union government’s policies are the reason behind this.

“The Indian government is taking all decisions after receiving a green signal from the US. Amid escalating tension in the middle east, how can the US give a 30-day waiver to India to buy Russian oil,” he added.

Dushyant said that the party’s patron Ajay Singh Chautala will contest the upcoming election. Former Bhiwani member of Parliament Ajay Chautala, who was lodged at Tihar Jail in the JBT teachers’ recruitment scam completed his sentence on December 27, 2021 and he is entitled to contest the poll after a period of six years.

Ajay Chautala said that the party has decided to hold the rally in Hansi because people loved him when he was MP from Bhiwani and Hansi was part of his parliamentary constituency.

“The people have doubts on democratic values as the opposition leaders are not being allowed to speak in the parliament. The opposition has submitted a notice seeking impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar reflecting dot points in our democratic and election system. The opposition also brought resolution seeking removal of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla as he is silencing their voice,” JJP chief added.