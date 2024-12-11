Rooftop solar plants: After poor response, Chandigarh administration extends deadline

With the November 6 deadline ending for registering rooftop solar plants, only 1,000 of the 4,541 house owners, who were issued notices, have responded so far. UT administration has now extended the deadline for installation as the portal is still open. A senior officer from the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) said, “House owners can still register themselves as the portal is open.” (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Estate Office has also gone slow on its actions against defaulters following an undertaking before the Punjab and Haryana high court to not take any coercive measures. The next hearing is scheduled for December 13.

A senior officer from the estate office said, “We are not taking any action as we have given an undertaking in the court not to take any coercive measures against the defaulters till the next date of hearing. Also, we will have to wait for the court’s decision as well”.

On being questioned about the November 6 deadline, the official added that it was not hard and fast deadline.

The notices issued in September this year warned house owners that failure to comply by the November 6 deadline could result in resumption of their properties.

Notices warned

The notices were issued to 4,541 house owners, with properties of one kanal (500 square yards) or more, who had not installed rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The two-month deadline was set to apply for the plants via the “pmsuryaghar.gov.in” portal.

This action followed was followed by the revelation that only around 1,000 house owners had registered, whereas only 400 of the total 4,541 one-kanal houses had completed installation under the scheme, which offers a subsidy covering 60% of the cost for plants up to 2 kW, and 40% for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW, capped at 3 kW.

Earlier, UT estate office, through the assistant estate officer had said, “By virtue of the powers conferred upon me under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, I hereby direct allottees, lessees, transferees, and occupiers of the site to install rooftop solar photovoltaic power plants and submit compliance to this office.”

The notice further warned, “If compliance is not confirmed within two months, proceedings will be initiated under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, in conjunction with Rules 10 & 14 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as amended from time to time, for the resumption or cancellation of the site for violation of the provisions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, and Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban), 2017.”

Union minister of power and housing Manohar Lal Khattar had pulled up UT officials over these resumption notices, adding that, at the most, penalty could be imposed for violating the rules.

Matter already in high court

A city-based lawyer has already challenged the UT administration’s notice before the high court, claiming that the notices are illegal, and lack any legal sanction and authority. During the two hearings of the case on September 30 and October 4, two judges had recused from hearing the matter and referred it to the chief justice. The next date of hearing is on December 13.