Rooted in tradition, crafted for today; A betel leaf story from Mahoba

At the GI festival currently underway at Shimla, where India’s finest regional treasuries are on display, a stall by a brother-sister duo from Uttar Pradesh is changing the way we think of betel leaves. From chocolates to mouth fresheners to Gulkand, or Laddoos, all made from betel leaves are attracting people towards their counter. The brother-sister duo displaying their products during the GI Festival in Shimla on Saturday. (File)

These unique products are available for purchase at the GI Festival currently underway at Shimla as part of the ‘Xpo Originals GI Mahotsav’ (Festival), organized under the aegis of the MSME sector till March 29. Through 45 stalls, the festival is showcasing 100 Geographical Indication (GI) certified products sourced from across the country.

Mayankita Chaurasia and her brother, Chintrash Chaurasia, are currently marketing these betel-leaf-based products across the entire country under the brand name “Beetlife”.

The duo is using the famous “Mahoba Deshawari” betel leaves, of which their father Raj Kumar Chaurasia was able to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tag after a prolong struggle, in 2021. Their family has been engaged in the cultivation of betel leaves for generations.

In 2023, the company manufactured its first products and following its success, continued to introduce new ones gradually. They primarily began producing items such as paan chocolates, paan sherbet, honey mishri Paan gulkand, mishri Paan Gulkand, paan beera, paan dates, choco paan dates, and Laddoos.

Mayankita said that, to date, no other entity in Uttar Pradesh produces this specific range of products. Our company has provided regular employment to over 50 individuals. “Prior to receiving the GI tag, the cultivation of Paan leaves stood at 25% however, this figure has now risen to 35% . Our objective is to boost this cultivation level to 80% and to strengthen the livelihoods of the people in our region” said Mayankita.

She added, “We have also developed skincare products derived from Paan leaves, though the patenting process for them is currently underway.”

Mahoba’s Deshawari Paan is revered as the “King” among all varieties of betel leaves

Situated in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, Mahoba’s “Deshawari Paan” (betel leaf) is not merely an agricultural product; it represents a 1,000-year-old historical legacy. Originating during the reign of the Chandel kings, this tradition remains the defining identity of Mahoba to this day. Recognised for its unique attributes, it was granted a GI (Geographical Indication) tag by the Government of India in 2021. Even today, Mahoba’s Deshawari Paan remains the preferred choice for everyone—from the great Nawabs of Banaras and Lucknow to the common people.

Mahoba’s Deshawari Paan is revered as the “King” among all varieties of betel leaves. Its most distinguishing feature is its crispness. In the realm of Ayurveda, Mahoba Paan is regarded as being rich in medicinal properties.