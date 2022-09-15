Round 1 of Jaipur Open Golf meet: Chandigarh’s Abhijit leads with eight-under 62

Abhijit Singh Chadha of Chandigarh shot an eight-under 62 to seize the round one lead at the Jaipur Open being played at the Rambagh Golf Club.

Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel fired a season-best six-under 64 to be placed second on day one of the Rs. 40 lakh event. The four golfers in tied third place with scores of 65 were Chandigarh’s Amrit Lal and Akshay Sharma, Kolkata’s Arjun Puri and Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu of Chandigarh, one of the pre-tournament favourites and the winner on the PGTI last week, struck a 71 to be tied 57th.

Abhijit Singh Chadha, who began his round from the 10th, capitalised on the par-5s, 14th, 17th and 18th with an eagle and two birdies finding the green in two on all three occasions. Chadha also sank a 25-footer for birdie on the 15th.

Abhijit, a three-time winner on the PGTI, whose last win came in December 2021, made further gains on the front-nine with two long birdie conversions on the fourth and seventh and a chip-putt birdie on the eighth.

Abhijit said, “I kept doing the right things and kept a steady head even though the conditions kept changing through the day being cloudy and sunny both. The most important thing this week is to not get too ahead of yourself and take things as they come. Making two birdies at the end was good for the confidence going into the next round.”

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Chandigarh team inspects Nagpur water reuse project

A team of councillors of Chandigarh municipal corporation, led by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, analysed India’s largest waste water reuse project in Nagpur on Wednesday. They were told by local civic body authorities that the project involves collection of 200 MLD of sewage from rivers and augmenting a 100 MLD STP to 200 MLD with reuse of treated water as final goal and was carried out on PPP model. Officials of the Nagpur corporation briefed that the project on PPP model has zero investment, ensures quality treatment and generates less pollution.

2 held with drugs in separate cases

Two men were arrested with drugs from separate parts of the city in the past 24 hours. While one Dheeraj, 25, of Zirakpur, was arrested with 510 gram charas in Sector 45; one Krishan, 31, of Sector 56, was arrested with 25 gram heroin from Sector 40. Drugs cases have been registered against both of them.

St Xavier’s Panchkula eke out victory

St. Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, beat St. Xavier’s International School, Zirakpur, 8-5 in a match played on Day 1 of the 1st Andrew John Gosian Memorial handball tournament. The match was played at the St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School ground in Sector 44, Chandigarh. In other matches, Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, Chandigarh and DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, Chandigarh, logged easy victories.

Orientation Programme held for NSS POs

A seven days orientation programme held for National Service Scheme programme officers by the Institute for Development and Communication, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Chandigarh University, Gharuan, concluded on Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh, NSS co-ordinator, CU, threw a light on the importance of NSS on the last day of the programme.

Will start campaign against fee hike: SFS

The Students For Society (SFS), Panjab University, held a general meeting on Wednesday where new students were briefed about the ideology and work of the student body. At the meeting, problems faced by students were discussed, including the annual fee hike by Panjab University. SFS in its statement said that after a thorough discussion, a plan was made to start a campaign against the fee hike

Chandigarh tricity logs 34 fresh Covid cases

The tricity recorded 34 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 37 on Tuesday. Chandigarh’s daily cases dipped from 19 to 14, while Mohali’s stayed the same at 13. On the other hand, Panchkula’s cases rose from five to seven. Tricity’s active caseload also decreased from 224 to 205, lowest in over three months. At 107, Chandigarh has the highest number of positive patients, followed by Mohali with 76 and Panchkula with 22. The daily positivity rate was highest in Panchkula (3.93%). Mohali found 2.3% samples positive and Panchkula 1.35%.