Row after Amit Shah allots land for Haryana assembly
- Both states have been staking a claim to the Union territory.
Union home minister Amit Shah’s decision to allocate land for construction of an additional Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh has triggered protests from politicians in the neighbouring state of Punjab.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I appeal to the Centre to allot land in Chandigarh for our Punjab to form its own Vidhan Sabha on the pattern of Haryana...” Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, too, said: “We strongly condemn the partisan decision of BJP to allocate land for Vidhan Sabha for Hry in Chandigarh which belongs to Punjab.”
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, however, hailed the move. “There is not enough space available in the existing building to even accommodate these 90 MLAs.
Amarnath tragedy: Drones, choppers, high-tech gadgets pressed into service for rescue ops
Drones and helicopters were pressed into service and mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs deployed as operations continued on Saturday to look for survivors near the Amarnath cave shrine. The Indian Army on Saturday said that the rescue operation was underway and the first advanced light helicopter (ALH) landed at the spot around 6.45am to airlift the civilians.
If elected as prez, my priority will be to restore peace in J&K: Yashwant Sinha
Combined opposition candidate for presidential poll Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said that nobody should claim to be patriotic in this country if the patriotism of J&K leaders like National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti is questioned. Sinha said there is no other state in the country where democracy is negated like J&K.
Amarnath flashfloods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has said the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir were due to a highly localised rain event and not due to a cloudburst. According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31mm of rainfall between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday, which is quite low to be categorised as a cloudburst. The surrounding mountains do not have any weather monitoring stations due to their inaccessibility.
Will raise farmers’ concerns at national meet: Dhaliwal
Minister for rural development, panchayat and agriculture Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday stated that Dhaliwal would raise the concerns of farmers whose fields are situated across the barbed fence along the Indo-Pak international border during the forthcoming national meeting on agriculture. The minister reached out to these farmers at the border in the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district. He redressed the grievances of these farmers who face a lot of problems while cultivating their land.
Patiala: 2 held for kidnapping Class 4 student
The Patiala police solved the kidnapping case of a Class 4 student from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on July 7 by arresting two persons, who are also residents of the same village. On July 7, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road. SSP Deepak Pareek said they cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, who were living in the same locality.
