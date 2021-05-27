Row over ‘missing content’ from SGPC’s new website

A controversy has erupted over the new website of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with voices being raised over removal of important content related to the Sikhism from the portal.

The SGPC unveiled its new website www.sgpcamritsar.org in January this year, which earlier was was www.SGPC.net.

Urging the Akal Takht to take action against the SGPC, Sikh Federation activist Prof Sarchand Singh said the gurdwara body has deliberately removed old and new kirtan (devotional singing), hukamnama sahib (hymn from the Guru Granth Sahib which is an order to Sikhs) pages from the new website.

He said, “The panth (community) has yet not got the plundered treasure of the Sikh Reference Library and the SGPC president Jagir Kaur has removed important content related to Sikh customs and history from the website under a deep-rooted conspiracy. Instead of using Punjabi, the new website is decorated with the English language. Instead of uploading the pictures of Sikh martyrs, the SGPC has uploaded pictures of celebrities and political leaders.”

He said, “It has been around four months since the new website was launched, but there is no information about the Sikh history, the life of Sikh gurus and Sikh ideology. If there had been any issue with the old website, the SGPC chief could have taken suggestions from Sikh scholars and technicians. No permission was taken for changing the website from the executive committee.”

Terming the allegations as “baseless”, SGPC’s additional secretary Sukhminder Singh said the work to transfer data from the old portal to the new is still underway.

He said the domain name of the old website gave an impression of a network whereas the SGPC is a large organisation. Therefore, the domain name was changed to ‘sgpcamritsar.org’.

“The new portal will contain the entire data which was available on the old website. As per the need of the hour, modern technology has been adopted in the new website,” he said.

Sukhminder said Jagir Kaur had constituted a committee of Sikh experts, including Dr Balwant Singh Dhillon, Dr Paramvir Singh, Principal Prabhjot Kaur, Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Dr Amarjit Singh, and Dr Jogeshwar Singh for reviewing the content on the website. Not only this, many historic, as well as new books related to the Sikh faith, will also be a part of this new website.

“Sarchand Singh can approach the SGPC with his suggestions, which will be welcomed. It is not good to create baseless controversies,” he said.