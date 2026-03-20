Row over Haryana RS polls: Why did BJP support Nandal’s candidature as an Independent: Hooda

Congress MLAs in Haryana led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday, while submitting a memorandum to the governor expressed concern over the alleged subversion of the election process to elect two Rajya Sabha MPs from Haryana. Haryana former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with congress senior leaders during the press conference at Sector 7 on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The memorandum signed by Congress MLAs was submitted by a party delegation to governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh at Haryana Lok Bhawan.

CLP leader said the March 16 poll process was vitiated by ruling BJP’s blatant disregard for rules, ethical conduct, democratic values and political morality. Hooda reiterated that the returning officer’s role was also partisan and unfair.

“The question which needs an answer is that why the ruling BJP fielded its state vice-president Satish Nandal as an Independent when it was given that both the BJP and the Congress can only win a seat each. Seven BJP MLAs proposed Nandal’s candidature as an Independent with a sinister design,’’ Hooda said.

The memorandum submitted to the governor said that the “unscrupulous act” of the ruling party trampled the dignity of the Haryana assembly by transforming it into a political market. “The ruling dispensation behaved as political predators and adopted all immoral means for the victory of its independent candidate. They openly and unabashedly indulged in horse trading, faustian bargains, allurements, intimidations, institutional pressures, dishonest deals and misuse of government machinery. All this was a broad daylight murder of democracy with the whole country watching. The people of Haryana are deeply anguished over this political drama,’’ the memorandum said.

The memorandum also accused the returning officer of “deliberately and illegally” rejecting the votes of Congress MLAs and allowing invalid votes in favour of BJP and Independent candidate. The Congress party has complained to the Election Commission about his misconduct, the memorandum said.

The Congress MLAs requested the Governor to instruct the state government to observe decency, democratic norms, discipline and civility in its political conduct and take appropriate disciplinary action against the returning officer.

“You are the custodian and the highest authority in the state under the Constitution. Therefore, we place before you the undemocratic, unethical and arrogant political behaviour of the government that has put the state to shame and lowered the prestige of MLAs in people’s esteem, a dangerous trend for democracy in the country,’’ the memorandum further read.

Party’s chief whip in the assembly and Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, later, at a briefing said there was absolutely no breach of secrecy by MLA Paramvir Singh during polling of his ballot. “His ballot was put in the ballot box. But it was declared invalid hours later. As per the procedure, if there is any suspicion of breach of secrecy, the ballot is kept aside by the returning officer and a decision regarding its validity is taken after reviewing the video footage,” Batra said.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora pointed out that during the Congress rule in Haryana, two Rajya Sabha elections were held. “Unlike the BJP, the Congress did not field a second candidate on those occasions. This is precisely what constitutes respect for the norms of democracy. The pertinent question that arises is, why did the BJP orchestrate such an elaborate conspiracy merely to prevent a Dalit candidate from reaching the Rajya Sabha,” he questioned.

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‘Five MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP backed Independent’

In reply to a question about the confusion created by the statement of AICC in-charge of party affairs BK Hariprasad regarding the number of Congress MLAs who cross voted, the CLP leader who saw the marked ballot papers of the MLAs as an authorised agent of the party said that five party MLAs had cross voted in favour of BJP-backed Independent. “Initially, show cause notices were issued to only four MLAs. The fifth MLA will also be served with a show cause notice soon,’’ Hooda said. Hariprasad had on Wednesday said that four MLAs had cross voted in the poll.