RSS chief calls on Radha Soami dera head

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Friday and called on its spiritual head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat was on a three-day Punjab tour that ended on Friday. (HT File)

Bhagwat spent around one-and-half hours in the dera complex and saw the langar arrangements and activities of the dera.

Bhagwat was on a three-day Punjab tour that ended on Friday. During the first two days, he conducted meetings with the RSS functionaries from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in Jalandhar.