close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / RSS chief calls on Radha Soami dera head

RSS chief calls on Radha Soami dera head

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 09, 2023 05:38 AM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat spent around one-and-half hours in Radha Soami Satsang Beas and saw the langar arrangements and activities of the dera

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Friday and called on its spiritual head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat was on a three-day Punjab tour that ended on Friday. (HT File)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat was on a three-day Punjab tour that ended on Friday. (HT File)

Bhagwat spent around one-and-half hours in the dera complex and saw the langar arrangements and activities of the dera.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bhagwat was on a three-day Punjab tour that ended on Friday. During the first two days, he conducted meetings with the RSS functionaries from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in Jalandhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out