RSS chief calls on Radha Soami dera head
Dec 09, 2023 05:38 AM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat spent around one-and-half hours in Radha Soami Satsang Beas and saw the langar arrangements and activities of the dera
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Friday and called on its spiritual head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.
Bhagwat spent around one-and-half hours in the dera complex and saw the langar arrangements and activities of the dera.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
Bhagwat was on a three-day Punjab tour that ended on Friday. During the first two days, he conducted meetings with the RSS functionaries from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in Jalandhar.