Ruckus in House over BJP MLA’s ‘nationalist Hindus’ remarks

Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Wednesday after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, alleged that her constituency was ignored in road infrastructure development saying that because “Hindu, people of nationalistic mentality” were living there.

Speaking during the zero hour, Parihar said that even after 78 years of independence Kishtwar was being neglected. “More than 70% of its population still lives in the mountains. It is unfortunate that even the benefit of central schemes is not reaching people in Kishtwar,” she said.

She showed a photo saying if people have to go to hospital in this area then they will have to be taken in palkis. “People didn’t get roads under PMGSY here. I will request the minister in the current government to set a timeframe for the completion of this road. One of our roads from Chattar to Oli is dropped (from works) every time because this is a Hindu populated area, people of nationalist mentality (Rashtrawadi soonch) live here,” she alleged.

Her utterances triggered uproad from ruling party MLAs and also from Kashmir opposition. “The BJP legislator should refrain from making such divisive statements,” minister Javed Dar said.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said that people of all religions are nationalists. “Besides Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs are also nationalists. Everyone is working for the betterment of the nation. The remarks made by the BJP MLA should be expunged,” he demanded.

Parihar interjected saying why no such concern was raised when “PDP legislators had earlier accused Hindus of following a divide and rule policy.”

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged Parihar, the first time MLA, to use caution while speaking in the House.

“Use words carefully and with intelligence . You have to achieve big goals. Focus on hard work and constructive discussion ,” Rather said.