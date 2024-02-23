Russian skier dead, one injured in Gulmarg avalanche

A Russian skier died and another was injured after an avalanche struck the ski slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. At least six others, including a local guide, were rescued. Rescue operation underway after an avalanche hit ski resort in Gulmarg on Thursday. (ANI)

The avalanche struck the Khilan Marg on Afarwat peak near the Army Ridge around 2pm, trapping several skiers under its debris, officials said. Gulmarg witnessed more than six feet of snow in past three weeks after weeks of a dry spell.

According to police, the group of seven Russians and a local guide ventured into a non-ski zone which is avalanche prone.

“There was an avalanche warning but they still ventured into that zone and unfortunately one skier died,” Gulmarg station house officer (SHO) Haroon Kar said.

The deceased was identified as Hanten from Moscow in Russia and his body has been taken to the Tangmarg sub-district hospital for post-mortem, the police officer said.

The rescued persons were treated at a local hospital and one foreigner was being shifted to Srinagar for special treatment.

Officials said that the avalanche site is located far from the Kongdoori area, where the 4th Khelo India Winter Games are currently underway. “The ongoing sporting events remain unaffected by the incident.”

“A skier sustained minor injuries and is stable now. He is receiving treatment at a local hospital,” an official said.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was skiing in Gulmarg recently, said that skiing is not without it’s dangers. He took to micro-blogging platform “X” to express concern over the incident.

Sports council secretary Nuzhat Gul said the avalanche had no effect on Khelo India National games and the fixtures were being run according to the schedule.

Mehraj Ahmad, who was part of the rescue operation, said soon after they received the news about avalanche, they launched rescue operation.

Gulmarg and it’s neighbouring areas have been witnessing frequent avalanches due to the heavy snowfall in the region during winter. However, ski patrol teams have been triggering avalanches every morning on the ski routes to make ski routes safe for skiing.

Avalanches are very common in Gulmarg. In 2010, at least 17 soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit the army’s High Altitude Warfare School. Last year, two skiers from Poland were killed in Gulmarg due to an avalanche.

Avalanche warning in 8 dists

The authorities sounded a medium avalanche alert for eight districts of the Union Territory.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,200 metres above sea level over Bandipora, Baramulla, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Poonch and Ramban districts in next 24 hours,” the authority said in an advisory.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders,” it said.

The weather office has predicted that there will be no significant weather activity till February 26 evening, after which there was likelihood of three back-to-back wet spells till March 3.

“From February 27 to 28, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places followed by light rain and snow at isolated places on February 29. From March 1 to 3, there is possibility of light fairly widespread to moderate rain/snow,” said Srinagar meteorological centre director Mukhtar Ahmad.

He added that there were chances of landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at few places over hilly areas.

While the day was sunny, the chill intensified across the Valley on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was coldest at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 8.6 degrees Celsius in the south resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

The summer capital Srinagar was cold at minus 1 degrees Celsius while the winter capital Jammu was relatively hot at 9.2 degrees Celsius.

With PTI inputs