, Dec 29 (PTI) In a desecration of the religious text, an ‘ang’ (a page) of the Guru Granth Sahib was found torn at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sanaur here, said police on Monday. Sacrilege incident at gurdwara in Patiala’s Sanaur, police detain 6 ‘Pathis’

The villagers of Sanaur had organised an ‘Akhand Path Sahib’ in the village, dedicated to the ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

After the ‘bhog’ ceremony on Sunday, when the Guru Granth Sahib was brought back to Gurdwara Singh Sabha, members of the gurdwara management committee noticed that an ‘ang’ of Guru Granth Sahib was torn and placed beneath the ‘rumala’ (holy cloth).

They informed the police which detained six ‘Pathis’ associated with the ‘Akhand Path’ for questioning.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi, who visited the site, said the ‘Bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib had been taken from Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Sanaur, to a common place in the village for the ‘Akhand Path Sahib’.

He said when the ‘Bir Sahib’ was returned to the gurdwara, it was found that an ‘ang’ had been torn and placed under the cloth.

He demanded a thorough and impartial investigation by the police and strict action against those who were involved in it.

Garhi said there is widespread anger and sorrow among people following the incident.