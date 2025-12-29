Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sacrilege incident at gurdwara in Patiala’s Sanaur, police detain 6 ‘Pathis’

ByPress Trust of India, Patiala
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 10:44 pm IST

An 'ang' of the Guru Granth Sahib was found torn at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sanaur after an event, prompting police to detain six individuals for questioning.

, Dec 29 (PTI) In a desecration of the religious text, an ‘ang’ (a page) of the Guru Granth Sahib was found torn at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sanaur here, said police on Monday.

Sacrilege incident at gurdwara in Patiala’s Sanaur, police detain 6 ‘Pathis’
Sacrilege incident at gurdwara in Patiala’s Sanaur, police detain 6 ‘Pathis’

The villagers of Sanaur had organised an ‘Akhand Path Sahib’ in the village, dedicated to the ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

After the ‘bhog’ ceremony on Sunday, when the Guru Granth Sahib was brought back to Gurdwara Singh Sabha, members of the gurdwara management committee noticed that an ‘ang’ of Guru Granth Sahib was torn and placed beneath the ‘rumala’ (holy cloth).

They informed the police which detained six ‘Pathis’ associated with the ‘Akhand Path’ for questioning.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi, who visited the site, said the ‘Bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib had been taken from Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Sanaur, to a common place in the village for the ‘Akhand Path Sahib’.

He said when the ‘Bir Sahib’ was returned to the gurdwara, it was found that an ‘ang’ had been torn and placed under the cloth.

He demanded a thorough and impartial investigation by the police and strict action against those who were involved in it.

Garhi said there is widespread anger and sorrow among people following the incident.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sacrilege incident at gurdwara in Patiala’s Sanaur, police detain 6 ‘Pathis’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

In a shocking incident at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Sanaur, a page of the Guru Granth Sahib was found torn after an ‘Akhand Path Sahib’ ceremony, leading to police involvement and the detention of six ‘Pathis’ for questioning. SGPC member Surjit Singh Garhi called for a thorough investigation as the community expressed deep anger and sorrow over the desecration.