Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD accuses Congress, AAP of foiling rallies in garb of farmer protest
Farmers had staged a dharna and stopped the cavalcade of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Mattewara and Sahnewal area of Ludhiana district four days ago. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Farmers had staged a dharna and stopped the cavalcade of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Mattewara and Sahnewal area of Ludhiana district four days ago. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

SAD accuses Congress, AAP of foiling rallies in garb of farmer protest

MLA from Sahnewal said parties were feeling threatened by SAD’s increasing popularity and that was the reason they wanted to colour the ruckus as farmer protest
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:55 AM IST

Four days after farmers staged a dharna and stopped the cavalcade of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Mattewara and Sahnewal area, SAD leader and MLA from Sahnewal Sharanjit Singh Dhillon alleged that it was Congress and AAP workers in the garb of farmers who blocked the road and staged protests to stop the SAD chief from reaching the rally venue.

Dhillon shared photographs of nine persons who were among the protesters. “We have identified Congress and AAP workers from video footage. We have a detailed list of almost all the workers of both the parties who were disguisedly planted as farmers to deliberately disrupt the Mattewara and Sahnewal rallies,” said he.

Both the parties were feeling threatened by SAD’s increasing popularity and that was the reason why they wanted to colour the ruckus as farmer protest, claimed Dhillon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.