River waters: Bhagwant Mann surrendering Punjab’s rights to Rajasthan, says Sukhbir Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of “surrendering river waters” to Rajasthan, against which the party will stage a sit-in protest at Abohar on Wednesday. SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead a protest against Bhagwant Mann’s decision. (HT File Photo)

SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead the protest, which will begin at 11am.

Badal made this announcement here, at the party headquarters. He was reacting to questions by mediapersons on reports that Mann had committed to increase river water supply from Punjab to Rajasthan from the present 700 cusecs to 1,200 cusecs.

The reports quoted the Rajasthan leader Hanuman Beniwal claiming that a commitment to this effect had been made by Mann during their meeting at Bathinda on Sunday.

In a statement here, Badal said that SAD will not remain a mute witness to AAP government’s surrender and loot of Punjab’s river waters through “a secret and arbitrary sell out” to Rajasthan.

“We asked the Punjab CM to clarify his position on the reports but although more than a day has passed since the reports appeared, he still chooses to hide behind silence to quietly go ahead with the surrender. We won’t allow this to happen,” said Sukhbir.