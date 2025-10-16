SAD candidate Randhawa, Cong’s Burj file nominations for Tarn Taran bypoll

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa and Congress nominee Karanbir Singh Burj on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Tarn Taran bypoll, scheduled to be held on November 11. Roadshows were taken out by both the parties in support of their nominees. In Burj’s roadshow, several senior leaders, including Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi participated. (AFP File)

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel called upon the party workers to fight the elections with full dedication and commitment. He said the byelection was very important for the party as well as the state. He expressed confidence that the Congress will win the bypoll with an impressive margin.

Addressing the workers, Raja Warring said that the Tarn Taran byelection will set the tone and direction for Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. He appealed to people to ensure that they vote wisely and choose a candidate who will be with them round the clock.

Bajwa warned against the “return of dark days” in Punjab when nobody felt safe and secure.

He claimed that even today, nobody feels safe in Punjab, particularly along the border belt.

Bajwa said people were looking forward to a neat and clean government, which would serve them and not loot and rob them.

“The Aam Aadmi Party had not only betrayed the people of Punjab, but had led down its own workers also,” said Channi, adding, “Not a single person from Dalit, farmer or poor family was nominated to Rajya Sabha”.

Prominent Congress leaders present on the occasion included Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, OP Soni, Rana KP Singh, Anil Joshi, Ramanjit Singh Sikki, Capt Sandeep Sandhu and others.

SAD holds massive roadshow

Randhawa’s roadshow, led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, witnessed scores of vehicles that passed through several villages as well as city roads before culminating at the SDM office.

Before the roadshow, Sukhbir, accompanied by senior SAD leaders and the party’s candidate, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Chabhal. Randhawa’s daughter Kanchanpreet Kaur filed nomination papers as her covering candidate.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Sukhbir thanked the electorate for reposing faith in the candidature of Randhawa who belonged to a ‘Dharmi Fauji’ family. “I am confident that voters of Tarn Taran will honour the sacrifices of the ‘Dharmi Fauji’ family and make sure their own one and only regional party wins the election and turncoats and Delhi-based parties are defeated”, he added.

“People have also witnessed the manner in which they were ignored during the previous Congress regime even as they remember the record development and unique social welfare schemes initiated by the erstwhile SAD government”, he added.