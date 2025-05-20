SAD faction initiates online enrolment for Punjabis abroad

A faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced beginning of an online membership drive for the Punjabis living in foreign countries, such as US, Canada, England and Australia. Formally launching a website for enrolment, Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is part of a committee constituted by the Akal Takht, said, “Punjabis, irrespective of their religion, should become members of the SAD, a secular party.” SAD leader Manpreet Ayali addressing mediapersons at Chandigarh Press Club on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Other members of the five-member committee, including Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Santa Singh Umaidpuri, Bibi Satwant Kaur and Iqbal Singh Jhoondan, along with Ayali, addressed the media here. They said Punjabis settled in foreign countries and those who have arrived recently were very keen to become party members.

“In the upsurge of the Aam Aadmi Party in the state, the Punjabi diaspora living in foreign countries played a big role. We are sure they will play an important role in SAD,” said Wadala.

Answering a query, Ayali said the December 2 (last year) edict of the Akal Takht directed to conduct fresh membership drive, elect delegates and then the office-bearers of the party, including its president.

Wadala said, “Another membership drive conducted by the Akali Dal, which ended with election of Sukhbir Singh Badal as the party president, was farce as their members were not genuine. The exercise was aimed at making Sukhbir Singh Badal as president again.” Sukhbir was re-elected in the elections on April 13.

Commenting on the legality of the membership drive and subsequent election of the office-bearers, he said that the committee is acting on the directions of the Akal Takht and after completing the process they would submit before the temporal seat.

He adds that membership drive was started on March 18 and hoped to complete by June end. On being asked, Ayali refused to take over the top (president) post. “The Panth will decide,” he said, adding, “So far, 26 lakh slips have been distributed to make members in Punjab. We expect a very enthusiastic response from foreign countries.”

Months after the December 2 decree was issued for the exit of Sukhbir Singh Badal as president of SAD and a fresh recruitment drive, the then jathedars were removed and the SGPC executive committee had in March appointed Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht.