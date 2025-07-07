SAD leader Bikram Majithia sent to 14-day judicial custody in DA case

The Mohali district court on Sunday sent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia to 14 days of judicial custody in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, linked to alleged laundering of ₹540 crore in ‘drug money’. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau from his residence in Green Avenue, Amritsar, on June 25.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, public prosecutors Ferry Sofat and Preet Inderpal Singh said Majithia has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks and will be lodged in New Nabha Jail. The next date of hearing is July 19.

Earlier on July 2, a court here had extended the vigilance remand of Majithia by four more days.

Majithia was initially sent to a seven-day remand on June 26, which was later extended by four more days.

With his remand ending on Sunday, the Akali leader was produced before duty magistrate Gurleen Kaur at around 10 am amid tight security with police from Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Ropar deployed to manage law and order as Akali supporters gathered outside the court.

A confrontation broke out between the police and supporters, following which several protesters were whisked away in a bus.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the court remanded Majithia to judicial custody and directed that he be lodged in New Nabha Jail.

The vigilance team informed the court that investigations during his 12-day remand were complete. The prosecution also said that it will seek an additional three-day remand, if required, within the 15-day legal window.

Public prosecutors Sofat and Preet Inderpal told reporters that several revelations were made during the remand period. They added that the agency could apply for further remand if new evidence comes to light.

“During investigations, many things have come to the fore during (vigilance) remand period,” Sofat said.

Majithia’s counsel Arshdeep Singh Kler claimed the investigating agency does not have anything to back their case. “The government only wants to suppress the voice of the Akali Dal. The police did not have proof in the drug case till today, and now in the disproportionate assets case, they did not find any asset. They only created media hype around the case,” Kler alleged.

Kler said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, officials, and media outlets are making baseless allegations against Majithia.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema was briefly detained. Cheema accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of targeting Majithia.

The prosecution also revealed that the vigilance bureau had visited the Majithia family’s Saraya Distillery in Maurkhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and submitted findings in court. They maintained that further investigation may warrant additional remand.

Meanwhile, Majithia has also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the DA case. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on July 8.

The present case against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.